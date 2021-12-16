Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Washington making a run at SEC defensive line coach

As Kalen DeBoer looks to continue to build his defensive staff at Washington, sources tell FootballScoop that an SEC defensive line coach is a strong candidate to join the staff.
Vanderbilt defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield is a strong candidate to join Kalen DeBoer's staff in Washington, sources tell FootballScoop.

We are told that discussions are ongoing and a deal is not done at this time.

Before joining Clark Lea's staff in Nashville, Breckterfield previously spent six seasons coaching the defensive line at Wisconsin, where his defensive line units consistently performed as one of the top units in the Big Ten.

Breckterfield also coached the defensive line at Pitt for two seasons, where he mentored first-round pick Aaron Donald. 

He also has past experience in the Pac-12 and its surrounding footprint with stops at UCLA, Oregon State, Montana (FCS) and Weber State (FCS - UT).

Sources also share that Vanderbilt would like to keep him, so it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Inoke played his college ball at Oregon State, where he was an All-American performer and went on to play five years professionally in Canada.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

