November 28, 2021
Publish date:

Texas Tech Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Texas Tech staff under Joey McGuire is coming together via this page.
Author:
Texas Tech - Staff Tracker

After a little over two seasons, Texas Tech dismissed Matt Wells back in late October. He left Lubbock with a 13-17 mark after a successful run as the head coach at Utah State prior to joining the Red Raiders.

On November 8th, we shared that Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire - a successful Texas high school coach prior to joining the FBS coaching ranks - would be the new leader of the program. Here, on the Texas Tech Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH
JOEY MCGUIRE

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
SONNY CUMBIE
Texas Tech OC (retained) / Interim HC

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Sonny Cumbie (OC / QBs)
Steve Farmer (OL)
Joel Filani (Outside WRs)
DeAndre Smith (RBs)
Luke Wells (TEs / Inside WRs)
Graduate Assistant: John Cannova, BJ Johnson
Quality Control: Jake Brown, Matt Clark
Senior Analyst: Nick Holt

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Keith Patterson (DC)
Derek Jones (Associate HC / Co-DC / Secondary)
Kevin Cosgrove (LBs)
Paul Randolph (DL)
Graduate Assistant: Kirby Ennis, Julian Wilson
Quality Control: Conor Dubin

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / Associate Head Coach:
Mark Tommerdahl

Special Teams Quality Control: Shayne Graham

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: Dave Scholz
Director of Recruiting: Beau Davidson
Director of Player Personnel: Preston Pehrson
Associate AD / Football Administration: Antonio Huffman
Associate AD / Player Development & Student-Athlete Services: Troy Kema

