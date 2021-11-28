Texas Tech Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Texas Tech staff under Joey McGuire is coming together via this page.

After a little over two seasons, Texas Tech dismissed Matt Wells back in late October. He left Lubbock with a 13-17 mark after a successful run as the head coach at Utah State prior to joining the Red Raiders.

On November 8th, we shared that Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire - a successful Texas high school coach prior to joining the FBS coaching ranks - would be the new leader of the program. Here, on the Texas Tech Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

JOEY MCGUIRE

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

SONNY CUMBIE

Texas Tech OC (retained) / Interim HC

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Sonny Cumbie (OC / QBs)

Steve Farmer (OL)

Joel Filani (Outside WRs)

DeAndre Smith (RBs)

Luke Wells (TEs / Inside WRs)

Graduate Assistant: John Cannova, BJ Johnson

Quality Control: Jake Brown, Matt Clark

Senior Analyst: Nick Holt

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Keith Patterson (DC)

Derek Jones (Associate HC / Co-DC / Secondary)

Kevin Cosgrove (LBs)

Paul Randolph (DL)

Graduate Assistant: Kirby Ennis, Julian Wilson

Quality Control: Conor Dubin

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / Associate Head Coach:

Mark Tommerdahl

Special Teams Quality Control: Shayne Graham

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Head S&C: Dave Scholz

Director of Recruiting: Beau Davidson

Director of Player Personnel: Preston Pehrson

Associate AD / Football Administration: Antonio Huffman

Associate AD / Player Development & Student-Athlete Services: Troy Kema