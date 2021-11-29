Washington State Staff Tracker (2021-22)
A vaccine mandate for all state employees and a denied exemption request cost Nick Rolovich, as well as four assistant coaches, their posts with the Coogs. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was named interim head coach and led the team to a 3-2 finish to the season.
After the team's Apple Cup win over rival Washington, Dickert had the interim tag removed and was announced as head coach.
2022 HEAD COACH
JAKE DICKERT
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Brian Smith (OC / Associate HC / RBs)
Craig Stutzman (Co-OC / QBs)
Mark Weber (OL)
John Richardson (Assistant HC)
Andre Allen (WRs)
Graduate Assistant: Rafael Aguilar
Offensive Assistant: Dan Ferrigno
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Jake Dickert (DC)
Mark Banker (Safeties)
Ricky Logo (DTs)
AJ Cooper (DL)
Jordan Malone (CBs)
Graduate Assistant: Jesse Bobbit, Max Silver
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
Kyle Krantz
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Greg McMahon
Graduate Assistant: Mac Alexander
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Chief of Staff: Jason Cvercko
Head S&C: Dwain Bradshaw
Director of Football Operations: Ryan Robinson
Director of Recruiting: Josh Omura
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Marco Regalado
Director of Transfer Recruiting: Justin Mesa
Director of Creative Branding: Tim Hepler
Director of Creative Video: Bailey White
