November 29, 2021
Washington State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Washington staff is coming together via this page.
Wazzu - Staff Tracker

A vaccine mandate for all state employees and a denied exemption request cost Nick Rolovich, as well as four assistant coaches, their posts with the Coogs. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was named interim head coach and led the team to a 3-2 finish to the season.

After the team's Apple Cup win over rival Washington, Dickert had the interim tag removed and was announced as head coach.

2022 HEAD COACH
JAKE DICKERT

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Brian Smith (OC / Associate HC / RBs)
Craig Stutzman (Co-OC / QBs)
Mark Weber (OL)
John Richardson (Assistant HC)
Andre Allen (WRs)
Graduate Assistant: Rafael Aguilar
Offensive Assistant:  Dan Ferrigno

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Jake Dickert (DC)
Mark Banker (Safeties)
Ricky Logo (DTs)
AJ Cooper (DL)
Jordan Malone (CBs)
Graduate Assistant: Jesse Bobbit, Max Silver

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
Kyle Krantz

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Greg McMahon
Graduate Assistant: Mac Alexander

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Chief of Staff: Jason Cvercko
Head S&C: Dwain Bradshaw
Director of Football Operations: Ryan Robinson
Director of Recruiting: Josh Omura
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Marco Regalado
Director of Transfer Recruiting: Justin Mesa
Director of Creative Branding: Tim Hepler
Director of Creative Video: Bailey White

- Return to The Scoop -

Washington StateNick RolovichJake Dickert

