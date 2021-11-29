Washington State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Washington staff is coming together via this page.

A vaccine mandate for all state employees and a denied exemption request cost Nick Rolovich, as well as four assistant coaches, their posts with the Coogs. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was named interim head coach and led the team to a 3-2 finish to the season.

After the team's Apple Cup win over rival Washington, Dickert had the interim tag removed and was announced as head coach.

2022 HEAD COACH

JAKE DICKERT

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Brian Smith (OC / Associate HC / RBs)

Craig Stutzman (Co-OC / QBs)

Mark Weber (OL)

John Richardson (Assistant HC)

Andre Allen (WRs)

Graduate Assistant: Rafael Aguilar

Offensive Assistant: Dan Ferrigno

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Jake Dickert (DC)

Mark Banker (Safeties)

Ricky Logo (DTs)

AJ Cooper (DL)

Jordan Malone (CBs)

Graduate Assistant: Jesse Bobbit, Max Silver

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

Kyle Krantz

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Greg McMahon

Graduate Assistant: Mac Alexander

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Chief of Staff: Jason Cvercko

Head S&C: Dwain Bradshaw

Director of Football Operations: Ryan Robinson

Director of Recruiting: Josh Omura

Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Marco Regalado

Director of Transfer Recruiting: Justin Mesa

Director of Creative Branding: Tim Hepler

Director of Creative Video: Bailey White

