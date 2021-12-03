The Scoop - Friday December 3, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Notre Dame: Now official, Marcus Freeman - Head coach Notre Dame football.

Hastings College (NAIA - NE): Hastings College is looking to hire a Defensive GA to enroll and begin in January. Interested applicants can apply here - search "football" in the search bar. Details are included in the job description through the link provided.

Eastern (D-III - PA): The private Christian school near Philadelphia has made a hire from the FCS level to startup their program with major plans and funds for the future

Missouri Valley (NAIA - MO): Missouri Valley College invites applications for Full-Time Assistant Football Coach and Instructor. Candidates must possess a Master’s Degree and have previous college experience in coaching offensive line. Some teaching will also be required. Job includes film work, game & practice planning, recruiting, academic monitoring as well as other duties as assigned by the head coach. Interested applicants should email resume and 3 current references to trothp@moval.edu.

Hardin-Simmons (D-III - TX): Hardin Simmons is looking for a 2-year (2022 / 2023) non-conference agreement Week 2 (September 10th, 2022 and September 9th, 2023) versus a DIII opponent. Home in 2022 and travel in 2023. Interest please email jburleson@hsutx.edu.

Washington State: Sources tell FootballScoop Jake Dickert has his new defensive coordinator.

Nebraska: Sources tell FootballScoop Scott Frost is hiring Mickey Joseph from LSU.

Virginia: Big news from yesterday, as Bronco Mendenhall will step down following their upcoming bowl game. Details here.

