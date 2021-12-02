The Scoop - Thursday December 2, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Open Letter: An open letter for coaches on leaving the right way, from someone who has tried.

Fresno State: Sources tell FootballScoop Fresno's administration is looking this direction. This one could happen this week we're told.

Virginia Tech: Take a look at Brent Pry's contract.

#Nuggets: Twenty teams play for conference titles this weekend, but six have something grander on the line. Breaking down the stakes for conference championship weekend.

East Carolina: The Board of Trustees is expected to approve a new contract today for head coach Mike Houston, according to local reports. Houston has led the Pirates to a 7-5 record and an upcoming appearance in the Military Bowl.

ScoutSmart: Find recruits that fit your program.

Blinn (JC - TX): Blinn College is accepting applications for offensive assistant coach. Looking for the coach that best fits for the program. This is a 12 month, benefits eligible position with a salary range of $28,364 yr. Essential Duties: Work closely with the Head Coach and Assistant Coaches to help to teach, mentor and monitor the young men/women involved in the Blinn athletic program. Assist the coach(s) in practice, games or events. Ability to travel with the team and/or coaching staff to games, events and recruitment. Assist in the supervision of extra-curricular activities. Compiles sports information, including but not limited to statistics and reporting, as assigned. Assists with promotions and marketing of the Blinn College athletic program. Helps maintain the athletic equipment and facilities. Assists with scouting, recruiting and other work related duties. Attend all required meetings with Athletic Director. Assist in supervising the strength and conditioning program. Assist in the supervision of the Colleges residence halls and dining hall. Adhere to all Blinn College policies and procedures. Adhere to all NJCAA rules and regulations. Performs other related tasks as assigned. Preferred Experience: Enrollment in an accredited graduate degree program throughout the period of employment. Bachelor’s degree in Health or Kinesiology from an accredited college or university or relevant certification. Coaching experience at the Junior College, University or High School level. Coaching experience on the offensive side of the ball. Proficient using Hudl software or other video software. Knowledge of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference rules and regulations. Please apply using this link.

Thiel (D-III - PA): Head coach Mike Winslow has left the program to pursue other opportunities and co-defensive coordinator / defensive backs coach Andrew Geisler has been appointed the interim head coach.

Notre Dame: Defensive line coach coach and running backs coach Lance Taylor are both staying with the Irish, according to multiple reports.

Westminster (D-III - MO): Westminster College located in Fulton, Missouri has a full-time defensive coaching position open (possible coordinator position). Interested applicants must have a Bachelor Degree (Master’s Degree Preferred), college football playing and or coaching experience on the defensive side of the ball. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, player retention, coaching a position group, game planning, practice planning, managing a recruiting area, video breakdown, assistant track coach and other duties as assigned by the head football coach. Please email resume and cover letter to john.welty@westminster-mo.edu. No phone calls please.

Pittsburg State (D-II - KS): Pittsburg State University is seeking to fill the role of Recruiting/Content Creator & Special Teams Graduate Assistant. This position requires the candidate to be exceptionally skilled in Graphic Design and Content Creation. Applicants will be responsible for creating and posting engaging recruiting/team graphics and other content to team social media accounts such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Additional responsibilities will include assisting in recruiting efforts and Special Teams duties such as film breakdown and scout team organization Those who are interested in this position should contact Ross Benavides at rbenavides@pittstate.edu. Please include a portfolio of created work and a resume in the email.

Glazier Clinincs: It's been WAY too long since the last in-person clinics... I can't wait to get back in the room with some of the best coaches in the game this winter and talk shop. Click here to find a Glazier Clinic near you.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Notre Dame: Sources shared with FootballScoop last night that defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is being tabbed as the next head of the Irish. Also, Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has told the team that he is staying in South Bend.

Brian Kelly: Many people are mad that Kelly's exit meeting with Notre Dame's players lasted four minutes. We ask: How long do y'all want that meeting to last? And head here to watch leaked video of that meeting.

New Hampshire (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop UNH has their new head coach.

Virginia Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop that new head coach Brent Pry is set to make a key defensive hire from the FCS head coaching ranks.

Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy is confident that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will be back to lead the Cowboys defense in the fall, and challenges his administration to "get in the boat" to keep him around.

STAFF TRACKER PAGES

FLORIDA - FRENSO STATE - LA TECH - LSU - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - TEXAS TECH - UCONN - USC - VIRGINIA TECH -WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.