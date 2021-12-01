The Scoop - Wednesday December 1, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New Hampshire (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop UNH has their new head coach.

Tom Herman: The former Houston and Texas head coach told Andy Staples he's happy in the NFL and intends to stay there. Herman is in his first season as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears.

Cornell (D-III - IA): Cornell College is seeking a restricted earnings defensive coach. The job offers $14k plus housing. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to football@cornellcollege.edu. No phone calls, please.

#Nuggets: Twenty teams play for conference titles this weekend, but six have something grander on the line. Breaking down the stakes for conference championship weekend.

Arizona: UCLA defensive line coach Johnny Nansen has been named the new defensive coordinator for the program. He takes over for Don Brown who left to become the head coach at UMass.

Iowa State: In a public letter to Cyclone fans, athletic director Jamie Pollard shares that he has testicular cancer, and that he learned earlier this week that the cancer has not spread from the original site and his bloodwork has come back normal. Please join us in praying for Pollard and the challenges and treatment that lies ahead.

LSU: Inside Brian Kelly's first team meeting in Baton Rouge, where he details three reasons why he took the job.

Virginia Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop that new head coach Brent Pry is set to make a key defensive hire from the FCS head coaching ranks.

Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy is confident that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will be back to lead the Cowboys defense in the fall, and challenges his administration to "get in the boat" to keep him around.

NC State: NC State Football is looking for an offensive GA to work with the offensive line. Looking for someone with playing or coaching offensive line experience. Person must be able to get accepted into Graduate School at North Carolina State University. Please send resumes to ncstatefootballops@gmail.com. Please no calls.

Missouri Western State (D-II): Missouri Western State University is seeking applicants for a defensive graduate assistant/restricted earnings working with the secondary (Corners preferred). Compensation includes tuition (if desired), some meals, and a monthly stipend ($5k/10 Months). Position includes but is not limited to: leading your own position group working with the cornerbacks, video editing, academic monitoring, maintaining a recruiting area, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Seeking candidates with extensive experience coaching press-man coverage. Experience with Photo Shop, Premiere Pro, and social media strategies is a plus and will be given preference. All interested and qualified applicants should email cover letter, resume, and references to jrichter2@missouriwestern.edu. Anticipated start date is mid- January with the beginning of the Spring Semester. Please note in the email if you will or will not be attending the convention.

New Hampshire (FCS): After leading the program for 23 seasons, head coach Sean McDonnell has announced his retirement after an impressive career.

LSU: Brian Kelly made an offer to Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford to join his staff at LSU. Alford has chosen to remain at Ohio State.

LSU: Full details of Brian Kelly's contract at LSU, including the buyout section that has some rather interesting phrasing....

Shasta (JC - CA): Anthony Cavalli has been named defensive coordinator. Cavalli has been a member of the Knight’s staff since 2013 and has worked on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball and served as special teams coordinator from 2019-2020.

Notre Dame: Notre Dame's search could move quite quickly. A look at how this one is likely to play out.

Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA): The University of Fort Lauderdale is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Head Football Coach to lead the growth and improvement of its program in Lauderhill, FL. UFTL is a private Christian liberal arts university competing in the NCCAA Division 1 South Region. The University of Fort Lauderdale is an Equal Opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. Bachelor's degree and five years of coaching experience required. Master's preferred. Interested candidates should send cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Rachel Steinbarger at rsteinbarger@uftl.edu.

Sonny Cumbie: Yesterday morning we broke the news that Sonny Cumbie will be Louisiana Tech's new head coach. Last night we learned that Cumbie will return to Lubbock and coach Texas Tech from December 13th - their bowl game.

Notre Dame, LSU and more: From South Bend to Baton Rouge - An update on Notre Dame, Brian Kelly's staff and more.

Eastern Illinois: EIU head coach Adam Cushing is making significant staff changes sources tell FootballScoop.

Butler (FCS - IN): Head coach Jeff Voris has resigned after 16 seasons on the job.

Fresno State: Kalen DeBoer is now official at Washington and Fresno is making decisions. There is a possibility this one moves quicker than thought possible. The update....

Urban Meyer: He once called Notre Dame his "dream job," now with the job open, Urban says he is "not a candidate" for the job.

