The Scoop - Tuesday November 30, 2021

Notre Dame, LSU and more: From South Bend to Baton Rouge - An update on Notre Dame, Brian Kelly's staff and more.

Virginia Tech: Brent Pry has been formally announced as the new head coach, and the release shares that interim head coach JC Price will remain on staff as associate head coach / defensive coach.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Head coach John Pearce has announced his resignation after eight seasons.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (D-III): The winningest coach in program history, Pat Cerroni has retired.

Millsaps (D-III - MS): Millsaps College is seeking a restricted earnings defensive coach. The job offers 15K plus housing and meals. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: no less than 3 years of high school/college coaching experience; experience with HUDL and Microsoft Office preferred. A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately, with an early January start. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to football@millsaps.edu. No phone calls, please.

Army vs. Navy: Both Army and Navy reveal special uniforms for their rivalry game.

Virginia Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is expected to be the next head coach at Virginia Tech.

Minnesota Duluth (D-II): The University of Minnesota Duluth is seeking a Defensive Assistant working in the secondary. Secondary coaching experience is preferred. This is a coaching intern position. Housing, meals, and benefits are NOT included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Trey Dill at ttdill@d.umn.edu. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications will immediately be reviewed.

Louisiana Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop LA Tech is planning to hire Sonny Cumbie as their new head coach.

Louisiana Christian (NAIA): Louisiana Christian University is seeking a full-time coach with benefits on the defensive side of the ball, position would be best fit. One of the following side duties will be assigned, such as DFO, Academics, Video or Equipment. Job Responsibilities include running a position room, recruiting an area, film breakdown, all practice setup and breakdown, overseeing academics of position group and all other responsibilities assigned by Head Football Coach or Athletic Director. Starting date would be early January. Candidate must adhere to the Louisiana Christian University personal conduct policy. A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Interested applicants should email their Resume, Cover Letter and Statement of Faith to Andrew.Maddox@lacollege.edu.

Brian Kelly: Kelly's deal at LSU is a 10-year deal worth $95 million "plus incentives".

Minnesota Duluth (D-II): The University of Minnesota Duluth is seeking an Offensive Assistant working with a skill position. Prior coaching experience with a skill position experience is preferred. This is a coaching intern position. Housing, meals, and benefits are NOT included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Chase Vogler at cvogler@d.umn.edu. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications will immediately be reviewed.

LSU: Sources tell FootballScoop Brian Kelly would like to retain corners coach / recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond from Ed Orgeron's staff. General manager Austin Thomas is also expected to be retained at this time.

Michigan: On the Inside Michigan Football radio show last night, Jim Harbaugh announced that he and wife Sarah are donating the bonus money he has earned this season back to the athletic department to distribute to those who endured pay cuts last year due to COVID.

TCU: Sonny Dykes is hiring USC offensive quality control coach Bryan Carrington and bringing SMU assistant head coach / running backs coach Ra'shaad Samples along as well, Tom VanHaaren tweets. Carrington is the former recruiting coordinator at Texas and, per source, Samples will have the assistant head coach / run game coordinator title.

Notre Dame: With Brian Kelly off to LSU, here is our look at the candidates.

Bluefield State (D-II - WV): With the Departure of Jermaine Gales, Running backs coach Rashard Alston promoted to co-offensive Coordinator. He will continue to coach running backs and also serve as the director of football operations

Brian Kelly: A detailed look at how it all went down at Notre Dame from our John Brice

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): Youngstown State announced yesterday that Mark and Becky Dantonio donated $100,000 to the help the program, and the annual graduate assistant position will now be known as "The Mark and Becky Dantonio Graduate Assistant."

Minnesota: PJ Fleck has decided to go in a different direction at offensive coordinator.

Podcast: Yesterday's podcast is loaded with info on Lincoln Riley, USC and Oklahoma candidates.

Auburn: Mike Bobo will not return to the staff sources confirm to FootballScoop. Justin Hokanson who covers the program for Auburn Live first reported the news.

Kansas: Lance Leipold is making some changes on the defensive side of the ball, where two coaches will not return.

