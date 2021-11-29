The Scoop - Monday November 29, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

TCU: Sources tell FootballScoop SMU co-OC / offensive line coach AJ Ricker is headed to Fort Worth with Sonny Dykes.

Bluefield State (D-II - WV): Passing game coordinator / wide receivers coach Aaron Anguiano has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

TCU: Sources tell FootballScoop Sonny Dykes is planning to make Mark Tommerdahl his new special teams coordinator.

Jacksonville State: Sources tell FootballScoop Jax State is targeting Rich Rod to be their new head coach. Deal could be in place in the next 24 hours.

Lincoln (D-II - MO): Lincoln University has tabbed Jermaine Gales as their new head coach.

Bluefield State (D-II - WV): With the departure of Jermaine Gales (see above), defensive coordinator / linebackers coach David Blake has been promoted to associate head coach.

TCU: Sonny Dykes has his offensive coordinator.

Texas Tech: Joey McGuire is bringing an SMU coordinator with Dallas-Fort Worth high school ties with him to Lubbock, sources tell FootballScoop.

Delaware (FCS): Six months after winning CAA Coach of the Year for leading Delaware to the FCS semifinals, Danny Rocco is out at Delaware.

Washington: Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer remains a strong candidate for the job; but as Jon Wilner has mentioned this morning UW is also vetting Matt Campbell for the job. Great options. Hire is coming soon....

Charlotte: Sources tell FootballScoop Will Healy is shaking up his defensive staff.

Wilkes (D-III - PA): Wilkes University is looking to hire an assistant coach in a non-benefited roll on the defensive side of the ball. Preference will be given to those with experience at coaching the defensive line. This person needs to possess strong communication skills, infectious energy, and have a growth mindset. Preference also given to applicants with experience and efficiency with excel, HUDL, and Visio. This coach will also be given their own recruiting area. Housing is provided year round and some meals. Stipend is $12,000 annually. Looking to fill this position ASAP. Please email resume and references to our defensive staff, Chris Vega at christopher.vega@wilkes.edu and Paul Amakihe at paul.amakihe@wilkes.edu.

Nebraska: Sources tell FootballScoop Nebraska is targeting LSU assistant Mickey Joseph. The update...

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Ottawa University is currently seeking qualified candidates to fill its open Graduate Assistant position coaching either QBs or WRs. The selected candidates MUST be admitted into a graduate program. The position includes a granted tuition waiver (18 credit hours per year) for one of Ottawa University’s graduate programs, a partial meal allowance and a small bi-weekly stipend. Duties will include coaching a position, practice organization and implementation, conditioning supervision, event management responsibilities, recruitment, equipment control and inventory, and academic monitoring and mentoring. Interested and qualified candidates should attach a resume, letter of interest and the names of three professional references as a part of the submission of the application for employment to Associate Head Coach & OC at julian.mendez@ottawa.edu. The review of applications will begin immediately.

Dallas Cowboys: Head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for covid, Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini of ESPN. Dallas plays at New Orleans on Thursday.

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Briar Cliff is looking to hire one graduate assistant, preferably able to start in January. These positions are responsible for developing our student-athletes on and off the field, coaching your own position group, assisting with special teams, and having your own recruiting area. Must be accepted into one of our graduate programs (3.0 minimum GPA). Compensation package includes an $2,500 stipend ($1,250 per semester), full tuition waiver and free housing on campus. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references to shane.ladage@briarcliff.edu.

Syracuse: Dino Babers had made some moves on his coaching staff over the weekend, and this morning there is official word from athletic director John Wildhack stating that Babers will be back to lead the team in 2022.

Otterbein (D-III - OH): Otterbein University has an immediate opening for a graduate assistant (defense). College playing and or coaching experience is preferred. Applicants must be accepted into the Otterbein graduate program (3.0 GPA) Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. This position pays full tuition, meals, and $5,000. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Allan Moore at amoore@otterbein.edu. No phone calls please.

Tennessee Tech (FCS): Source tells FootballScoop corners coach / defensive recruiting coordinator Fred Marshall is not expected to return to the staff.

Temple: Rod Carey has been let go at Temple, sources tell FootballScoop.

Akron: The Zips are reportedly targeting Joe Moorhead to be their new head coach.

Ottawa (NAIA - AZ): Ottawa University Arizona has an immediate opening for a graduate assistant or restricted earnings defensive line coach. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Applicants must be accepted into the graduate program with a 3.0 GPA. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. This position pays full tuition, a meal plan, as well as a healthy stipend. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Director of Football Operations Jesse Cartnal at jesse.cartnal@ottawa.edu.

USC: Sources tell FootballScoop Lincoln Riley is working on USC staff, and one of his first moves is working to bring Alex Grinch to Los Angeles. See the update at bottom of article for a few additional staff members heading today as well.

Oklahoma: We take a look at the candidates. Buckle up!

Ottawa (NAIA - AZ): Ottawa University Arizona is searching for a game for the 2022 season. Would prefer a game on Thursday, August 25th, but are also open to August 27th, October 15th, and October 29th. Willing to do a home-and-home series but would prefer the 2022 game be at home. If interested please reach out to Director of Football Operations, Jesse Cartnal at jesse.cartnal@ottawa.edu.

Duke: The interest is strong for the Duke opening. Here's our look at the candidates.

Bob Stoops: Bob is coming back to coach the Sooners in their bowl game. The question is will it be for just one game (like Barry Alvarez did two different times at Wisconsin), or will it lead to a triumphant return?

Washington: We wrote about this opening back on Friday. Based on what we're hearing, we wouldn't be surprised if this one was done today.

Syracuse: Sources tell FootballScoop that Dino Babers will be letting go multiple long-time assistants.

Boston College: Jeff Hafley is 12-11 in two seasons with the program, and despite interest from other programs, says he plans to remain at Chestnut Hill "for a long time."

Duke: The David Cutcliffe era has come to a close.

Florida: The deal between Billy Napier and Florida has been finalized. Napier will coach his Ragin' Cajuns in the conference championship game this upcoming weekend before heading to Florida.

Georgia Tech: Geoff Collins is making changes in all three phases, sources tell FootballScoop.

Colorado: Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini will not return. More here.

Old Dominion: Ricky Rahne is making a surprising change at offensive coordinator sources tell FootballScoop.

