Sources: Geoff Collins making multiple staff changes at Georgia Tech

Collins will make changes in all three phases, sources say.

Geoff Collins will return for a fourth season at Georgia Tech, but he'll do so with a remade coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, co-defensive coordinator Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Popovich will not return, sources told FootballScoop on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets averaged 5.61 yards per play (78th nationally) and 24 points per game (96th) en route to a 3-9 record.

Burton, who coached the safeties and Popovich coached a unit that finished 130th nationally in pass efficiency defense. Opposing passers hit on 65.4 percent of their throws for 9.8 yards per attempt with 28 touchdowns against three interceptions.

Kelly Quinlan of Georgia Tech's Rivals site first reported the Burton and Popovich changes.