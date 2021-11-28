Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Geoff Collins making multiple staff changes at Georgia Tech

Collins will make changes in all three phases, sources say.
Author:

Geoff Collins will return for a fourth season at Georgia Tech, but he'll do so with a remade coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, co-defensive coordinator Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Popovich will not return, sources told FootballScoop on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets averaged 5.61 yards per play (78th nationally) and 24 points per game (96th) en route to a 3-9 record. 

Burton, who coached the safeties and Popovich coached a unit that finished 130th nationally in pass efficiency defense. Opposing passers hit on 65.4 percent of their throws for 9.8 yards per attempt with 28 touchdowns against three interceptions.

Kelly Quinlan of Georgia Tech's Rivals site first reported the Burton and Popovich changes.

You May Like

kirk campbell

Sources: Old Dominion making change at offensive coordinator despite winning streak

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kirk Campbell is out as offensive coordinator.

12 minutes ago
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Jim Mora piecing UConn staff together

Four assistants are reportedly set to come aboard, including an FCS head coach as offensive coordinator.

1 hour ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Michigan and Oklahoma State get it done, Alabama advances, and much more

Wrapping up one of the best college football weekends ever.

3 hours ago
Day Harbaugh Handshake

Harbaugh drops the mic: "Some people wake up on third base and think they hit a triple..."

Jim Harbaugh ended his presser after their win over Ohio State today with a true mic drop moment in the rivalry.

14 hours ago
Jake Dickert

Washington State staying in house, naming Jake Dickert head coach

13 hours ago
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe watches from the sideline during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

If this is the end of coaching for David Cutcliffe, what a ride it has been

The Duke Blue Devils head coach isn't yet ready to talk about his future, but his past in the game is virtually unequaled.

17 hours ago
Herm Edwards

Herm Edwards: I'm coming back.

14 hours ago
Geoff Collins

Geoff Collins returning to Georgia Tech in 2022

Nine wins in three seasons will be enough to earn Collins a fourth.

22 hours ago