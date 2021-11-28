The Scoop - Sunday November 28, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Coordinator Trackers: Our pages tracking the FBS coordinator moves are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield's father died yesterday. Please keep the Satterfields in your prayers.

Rice: Mike Bloomgren will return for a fifth season, according to The Athletic.

Georgia Tech: Geoff Collins is making changes in all three phases, sources tell FootballScoop.

Colorado: Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini will not return per multiple reports. More here.

Old Dominion: Ricky Rahne is making a surprising change at offensive coordinator sources tell FootballScoop.

Akron: Bruce Feldman shares this morning that Akron "has some interest" in Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

UConn: An FCS head coach is reportedly joining Jim Mora's new staff as offensive coordinator among other hires. Details here.

Indiana: Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is not being retained. Earlier this season we took a look at the success Sheridan has had and his quick rise. He will land somewhere. In connection with the announcement, Tom Allen has announced he is decreasing his own salary by $200,000 per year.

New York Giants: General manager Dave Gettleman is unlikely to return for next season Ian Rapoport shared this morning.

Mel Tucker: Before signing his new contract with Michigan State, Mel Tucker's agent was spoke with multiple teams to gauge his interest in the league Adam Schefter shares this morning. Tucker still signed the deal.

#Nuggets: Michigan and Oklahoma State slay their scarlet and crimson dragons, Alabama rallies past Auburn and so much more.

Telemetry: Telemetry and Sportlogiq are bringing in-game player tracking data to NCAA football. Utilizing cutting-edge computer vision technology, we analyze All-22 video to track every offensive and defensive player on the field. Learn more about how we can help you win more games here. For more information contact Nate Jahn (nate@telemetry.fm or 812.607.0354).

Texas Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop Baylor defensive quality control Josh Bookbinder is headed to Lubbock to join Joey McGuire's staff.

Lincoln Riley: Following last night's loss at Oklahoma State, Lincoln Riley said he will not be the next head coach at LSU.

New Mexico State: Earlier this week we shared that Jerry Kill would be the next head coach at NMSU and who he planned to hire as his coordinators.

LSU: Following yesterday's win over Texas A&M, Ed Orgeron announced he will not coach the team in a bowl game. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will do so. O says he's headed to the beach (Destin)...today.

Jim Harbaugh: After his first win in the rivalry with Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh exits his presser after a mic drop moment.

Mario Cristobal: Following yesterday's win over Oregon State, Mario is heading to Miami. Cristobal says his mother is sick and is asking for prayers for her. Thank you.

Washington State: The Cougs are reportedly planning to stay in house, promote Jake Dickert to head coach.

David Cutcliffe: If this is the end of coaching for David Cutcliffe, what a ride it has been.

Arizona State: Herm Edwards says he has no plans to step down.

Florida: As we reported Friday, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde are now also reporting that Billy Napier is the lead candidate at Florida.

Georgia Tech: AD Todd Stansbury has reached a decision on Geoff Collins' future.

LSU: Amidst all the chatter, well -- On Lincoln Riley and LSU

Washington: Sources tell FootballScoop Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer has emerged as a strong candidate at Washington.

QwikCut: Black Friday weekend sale! Take $50 off and get double the storage. Let's go! Visit here to lock in this deal for up to 60 days. Enter code "Black Friday" in the comments box at the bottom.

Dave Clawson: Well, earlier we told you Dave Clawson was about to get paid. -- Deal is done.

SMU / TCU / Miami: We wrote about it earlier this week here, now Billy Embody is reporting the deals are done. Sonny Dykes will be TCU's new head coach and Rhett Lashlee will be SMU's new head coach (after each coaches this weekend).

Georgia Southern: Sources tell FootballScoop Clay Helton is hiring a new general manager for Georgia Southern football from Auburn's staff.

STAFF TRACKER PAGES

FLORIDA - LSU - USC

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.