Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Dave Clawson is about to get paid

The Wake Forest leader is in demand, with Virginia Tech and now Washington interested.
Author:

From Fordham to Richmond to Bowling Green, Dave Clawson always produced at least one season of double-digit wins.

Clawson is on the cusp of doing so again at Wake Forest, and it's success that's making Clawson an in-demand commodity around college football.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Clawson, whose Demon Deacons with a win Saturday against Boston College would give Wake Forest its first 10-win season in almost 15 years, has emerged as a target of interest at the University of Washington.

“Washington would be a great spot for Dave,” a veteran college football staffer with deep ties to both the ACC and the West Coast told FootballScoop.

Early in Virginia Tech's search, sources told FootballScoop that Clawson emerged at the top of Virginia Tech's wish-list as the preferred replacement for the fired Justin Fuente.

And, understandably, Wake Forest would like to retain its coach who's guided the program five winning seasons in its last six and an unprecedented six consecutive bowl berths.

Clawson's contract was last extended by Wake Forest officials in spring 2019, a deal that raised Clawson's pay and pushed the term through the 2026 season.

It was one of the final moves of then-athletics director Ron Wellman, who hired Clawson, and retired in spring of that year.

Wake Forest hired John Currie as Wellman's replacement atop the Demon Deacons' athletics program.

Clawson has produced a 21-12 mark in the past three seasons, with last year's campaign just nine games due to COVID-19.

Per the USA Today Coaches' Salary Database, Clawson is making $3.6 million this season at Wake Forest – a $1.3 million jump from a year ago. Washington paid Jimmy Lake $3 million this season before it fired Lake; Fuente made $3.825 million this year.

Both Fuente and Lake received large buyouts after being fired; Fuente was set to land $8.75 million in buyout money while Washington officials said Lake would receive the $9 million he was owed.

A win Saturday would put Clawson and Wake in the ACC championship game the following weekend. It remains to be seen where; but there is no doubt, Dave Clawson is about to get a large new contract. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

Tags
terms:
Wake ForestWashingtonDave ClawsonVirginia Tech

You May Like

wofford team

Sources: Wofford making multiple staff changes on both offense, defense

The Terriers are regrouping after initial successes under Josh Conklin have been followed with surprising struggles on the field.

39 minutes ago
Billy Napier

Sources: Billy Napier atop Florida's list

The Louisiana Cajuns head coach has turned that program into the preeminent SunBelt Conference power. Plus, Napier has worked for both Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney.

1 hour ago
Alabama State football

Alabama State tabs Eddie Robinson Jr. as head coach

Eddie Robinson Jr. is turning to an alumnus with over a decade of NFL playing experience as their new head coach.

1 hour ago
Skip Holtz

Skip Holtz will not return at Louisiana Tech

Holtz led the Bulldogs to seven bowl games in nine seasons on the job.

2 hours ago
Dave Aranda Baylor

Dave Aranda says Baylor is where he wants to be, and school is planning an extension to keep him in Waco, per report

Second-year Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has the Bears sitting at 9-2 heading into the final game of the regular season, and the school is planning to put an extension in front of him in the next few weeks to keep him in Waco.

Nov 25, 2021
Nick Saban

Alabama's Nick Saban delivers fiery rant for the ages to "all you self-absorbed folks"

Alabama's head coach defends his players and admonishes Crimson Tide fans

Nov 25, 2021
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker's new deal is official, and here are the details

Nov 24, 2021
Akron

Update on Akron's coaching search

Nov 24, 2021