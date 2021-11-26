Sources: Dave Clawson is about to get paid

The Wake Forest leader is in demand, with Virginia Tech and now Washington interested.

From Fordham to Richmond to Bowling Green, Dave Clawson always produced at least one season of double-digit wins.

Clawson is on the cusp of doing so again at Wake Forest, and it's success that's making Clawson an in-demand commodity around college football.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Clawson, whose Demon Deacons with a win Saturday against Boston College would give Wake Forest its first 10-win season in almost 15 years, has emerged as a target of interest at the University of Washington.

“Washington would be a great spot for Dave,” a veteran college football staffer with deep ties to both the ACC and the West Coast told FootballScoop.

Early in Virginia Tech's search, sources told FootballScoop that Clawson emerged at the top of Virginia Tech's wish-list as the preferred replacement for the fired Justin Fuente.

And, understandably, Wake Forest would like to retain its coach who's guided the program five winning seasons in its last six and an unprecedented six consecutive bowl berths.

Clawson's contract was last extended by Wake Forest officials in spring 2019, a deal that raised Clawson's pay and pushed the term through the 2026 season.

It was one of the final moves of then-athletics director Ron Wellman, who hired Clawson, and retired in spring of that year.

Wake Forest hired John Currie as Wellman's replacement atop the Demon Deacons' athletics program.

Clawson has produced a 21-12 mark in the past three seasons, with last year's campaign just nine games due to COVID-19.

Per the USA Today Coaches' Salary Database, Clawson is making $3.6 million this season at Wake Forest – a $1.3 million jump from a year ago. Washington paid Jimmy Lake $3 million this season before it fired Lake; Fuente made $3.825 million this year.

Both Fuente and Lake received large buyouts after being fired; Fuente was set to land $8.75 million in buyout money while Washington officials said Lake would receive the $9 million he was owed.

A win Saturday would put Clawson and Wake in the ACC championship game the following weekend. It remains to be seen where; but there is no doubt, Dave Clawson is about to get a large new contract.

