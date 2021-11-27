The Scoop - Saturday November 27, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Coordinator Trackers: Our pages tracking the FBS coordinator moves are now live.

FCS Playoffs: Today. Let's go!

LSU: Amidst all the chatter, well -- On Lincoln Riley and LSU

Washington: Sources tell FootballScoop Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer has emerged as a strong candidate at Washington.

Dave Clawson: Well, earlier we told you Dave Clawson was about to get paid. -- Deal is done.

SMU / TCU / Miami: We wrote about it earlier this week here, now Billy Embody is reporting the deals are done. Sonny Dykes will be TCU's new head coach and Rhett Lashlee will be SMU's new head coach (after each coaches this weekend).

Georgia Southern: Sources tell FootballScoop Clay Helton is hiring a new general manager for Georgia Southern football from Auburn's staff.

Oregon State: The Beavers have extended the contract of Jonathan Smith. Details here.

Dave Clawson: Source tell FootballScoop, with interest from multiple places now, Dave Clawson is about to get paid.

Wofford (FCS - SC): Sources tell FootballScoop Josh Conklin is planning significant changes on both side of the ball.

Florida: Sources tell FootballScoop Billy Napier sits atop Florida's list.

Jerry Kill: An update on Jerry Kill's plans.

Akron: An update on Akron's search.

