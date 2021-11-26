Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
The Scoop - Friday November 26, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Coordinator Trackers: Our pages tracking the FBS coordinator moves are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Dave Clawson: Source tell FootballScoop, with interest from multiple places now, Dave Clawson is about to get paid. 

Wofford (FCS - SC): Sources tell FootballScoop Josh Conklin is planning significant changes on both side of the ball

Florida: Sources tell FootballScoop Billy Napier sits atop Florida's list

Alabama State (FCS): The program is tabbing an alumnus and NFL veteran as their new head coach..

Today's schedule: Loaded schedule today. Oh, and there's a lot on the line...

Louisiana Tech: Skip Holtz will not return after nine seasons on the job. More here.

Dave Aranda: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda says, "I love it here, and this is where I want to be."

Nick Saban: Coach Saban delivered a fiery rant for the ages Wednesday evening...

Michigan State: Mel Tucker has officially signed his new deal, and here are the details.

Akron: An update on Akron's search.

Staff trackers: Over the next several days we will be rolling out a staff tracker page for each FBS opening, and that process started today with pages dedicated to how the staffs at LSU, Florida, and USC staff will look in 2022. Keep track of all the new staff tracker pages at the bottom of The Scoop each day.

Coaching decisions: Best & Worst coaching decisions of week 11.

Jerry Kill: An update on Jerry Kill's plans

FLORIDA - LSU - USC

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link. 

