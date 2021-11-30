Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Publish date:

Louisiana Tech Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Author:
LA Tech - Staff Tracker

Just after Thanksgiving, and just before the season's final game, Louisiana Tech announced that they were parting ways with head coach Skip Holtz after eight seasons and a 64-50 record.

The program moved quickly, and we broke news on the morning of November 30th that Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was expected to be the new head coach of the program and the details are being worked out.

Here, on the Louisiana Tech Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH
SONNY CUMBIE

*Not yet officially announced*

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Joe Sloan (OC / QBs / Interim HC)
John Allen (Outside Receivers)
Trey Holtz (Inside Receivers)
Dave DeGuglielmo (OL)
Brock Hays (RBs)
Graduate Assistants: Rodney Brown, Hussam Ouri, James Roberson, Teddy Veal

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
David Blackwell (DC / LBs)
Dennis Smith (STC / OLBs)
Anthony Camp (DL)
Perry Carter (CBs)
David Mackie (Safeties)
Defensive Analyst: Paul Turner
Graduate Assistants: Rodney Brown, Hussam Ouri, James Roberson, Teddy Veal

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / OLBs COACH:
Dennis Smith 

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C Coach: Kurt Hester
Director of Football Operations: Paul Smith and John Barnett
Director of Football Recruiting: Sherman Wilson
Football Video Coordinator: Jude Holloway

- Return to The Scoop -

Tags
terms:
Sonny CumbieLouisiana Tech

You May Like

Staff Tracker - ND

Notre Dame Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Notre Dame staff is coming together via this page.

58 minutes ago
Pat Cerroni

Pat Cerroni, the best coach in Wisconsin-Oshkosh history, retires

Cerroni secured more wins, more conference championships, and more playoff appearances than any coach in Titans history.

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 10.23.12 AM

Army and Navy both reveal special uniforms for their rivalry game

Army and Navy have both revealed their special uniforms for their match up next weekend.

1 hour ago
Sonny Cumbie

Sources: Louisiana Tech planning to hire Sonny Cumbie

2 hours ago
Brent Pry

Virginia Tech is hiring Brent Pry

The Nittany Lions defensive play-caller worked for Frank Beamer at Tech early in his career.

8 minutes ago
NotreDamePlayLikeAChampion

Notre Dame candidates

13 hours ago
DSC_0724

Sources: Notre Dame staffers "Believe it's done" for Brian Kelly to take over at LSU

FootballScoop first reported Monday afternoon on LSU's dogged pursuit of Kelly to run its program

15 hours ago
Brian Kelly

LSU planning to hire Brian Kelly

16 hours ago