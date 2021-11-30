Louisiana Tech Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Just after Thanksgiving, and just before the season's final game, Louisiana Tech announced that they were parting ways with head coach Skip Holtz after eight seasons and a 64-50 record.
The program moved quickly, and we broke news on the morning of November 30th that Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was expected to be the new head coach of the program and the details are being worked out.
Here, on the Louisiana Tech Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH
SONNY CUMBIE
*Not yet officially announced*
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Joe Sloan (OC / QBs / Interim HC)
John Allen (Outside Receivers)
Trey Holtz (Inside Receivers)
Dave DeGuglielmo (OL)
Brock Hays (RBs)
Graduate Assistants: Rodney Brown, Hussam Ouri, James Roberson, Teddy Veal
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
David Blackwell (DC / LBs)
Dennis Smith (STC / OLBs)
Anthony Camp (DL)
Perry Carter (CBs)
David Mackie (Safeties)
Defensive Analyst: Paul Turner
Graduate Assistants: Rodney Brown, Hussam Ouri, James Roberson, Teddy Veal
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / OLBs COACH:
Dennis Smith
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C Coach: Kurt Hester
Director of Football Operations: Paul Smith and John Barnett
Director of Football Recruiting: Sherman Wilson
Football Video Coordinator: Jude Holloway
