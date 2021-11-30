Louisiana Tech Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Just after Thanksgiving, and just before the season's final game, Louisiana Tech announced that they were parting ways with head coach Skip Holtz after eight seasons and a 64-50 record.

The program moved quickly, and we broke news on the morning of November 30th that Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was expected to be the new head coach of the program and the details are being worked out.

Here, on the Louisiana Tech Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

SONNY CUMBIE

*Not yet officially announced*

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Joe Sloan (OC / QBs / Interim HC)

John Allen (Outside Receivers)

Trey Holtz (Inside Receivers)

Dave DeGuglielmo (OL)

Brock Hays (RBs)

Graduate Assistants: Rodney Brown, Hussam Ouri, James Roberson, Teddy Veal

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

David Blackwell (DC / LBs)

Dennis Smith (STC / OLBs)

Anthony Camp (DL)

Perry Carter (CBs)

David Mackie (Safeties)

Defensive Analyst: Paul Turner

Graduate Assistants: Rodney Brown, Hussam Ouri, James Roberson, Teddy Veal

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / OLBs COACH:

Dennis Smith

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Head S&C Coach: Kurt Hester

Director of Football Operations: Paul Smith and John Barnett

Director of Football Recruiting: Sherman Wilson

Football Video Coordinator: Jude Holloway

