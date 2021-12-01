Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sources: New Hampshire has their new head coach

New Hampshire is turning to a familiar face in Ricky Santos to lead the program following the retirement of Sean McDonnell.
Earlier today, longtime New Hampshire head coach Sean McDonnell announced his decision to retire after building the program into a title contender over the past 23 years.

Sources share with FootballScoop that Wildcats associate head coach / quarterbacks coach Ricky Santos will be the program's new leader.  An announcement is expected in the coming days we are told. 

Santos previously stepped into the acting head coach role for the program back in 2019 when McDonnell had to take a leave of absence for health-related reasons. McDonnell stepped back into the head coaching role in March of 2020.  

As the interim head coach, Santos led the program to a 6-5 mark, including an undefeated 5-0 mark at home.

A former record-setting quarterback for the program, Santos' #2 from his playing days is one of just four numbers that the football program has retired. He was a four-year starter with a career record of 37-24, threw for over 13,000 yards and had 123 touchdowns through the air. In 2006, Santos won the Walter Payton Award given to the top player at the FCS level.

Outside of his time on staff with McDonnell, Santos also spent three seasons coaching the quarterbacks in the Ivy League at Columbia (FCS - NY).

Sources share that Santos will make staffing decisions in the coming days. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

