Virginia Tech releases Brent Pry's contract

There are two things to like about Brent Pry's contract at Virginia Tech: it's out, and it's straightforward.

The standard terms of the deal fit on half a sheet of standard paper. He's under contract for six years, starting at $4 million per year and rising to $5 million by 2026.

Pry will have $5.5 million to pay his 10 on-the-field assistants and $2.25 million to pay his support staff.

Here's the term sheet, as released by Andy Bitter of The Athletic.

