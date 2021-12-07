Oregon Staff Tracker (2021-22)
A wild conference championship weekend of rumors linking Mario Cristobal to a Miami job that wasn't even open yet ended up with Manny Diaz out in Coral Gables, making room for Cristobal to accept the head coaching job at his alma mater.
Now, the Ducks find themselves in need of a head coach. Cristobal went 45-13 with two Pac-12 titles in four full seasons.
Here, on the Oregon Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: TBA
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Bryan McClendon (Pass Game Coordinator / WRs)
Joe Moorhead (OC / QBs)
Alex Mirabal (OL)
Bobby Williams (STC / TEs)
Jim Mastro (RBs / Run Game Coordinator)
Graduate Assistants: Kirk Barron
Offensive Analysts: David Gilbertson, Cody Woodiel
Senior Offensive Analyst: Nate Costa
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Tim DeRuyter (DC / OLBs)
Joe Salave'a (Associate HC / Co-DC / DL)
Ken Wilson (Co-DC / ILBs)
Rod Chance (CBs)
Marcel Yates (Secondary / Pass Game Coordinator)
Graduate Assistants: Winston DeLattiboudere, Jalen Ortiz
Defensive Analysts: Kwame Agyeman, Jimmy Brumbaugh, NIck Toth
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TEs:
Bobby Williams
Special Teams Analyst: Chris Norris
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Strength Coordinator: Aaron Feld
Director of Football Operations: Matt Noyer
Director of Player Personnel: Don Johnson
Director of Player Development: Tony Washington Jr.
Director of Digital Media: Josh Heim
Director of Recruiting Operations: JR Moala
Director of Recruiting Strategy: Sam Popper
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Spencer Henkle
Director of Sports Performance and Sports Science: Jordan Troester
