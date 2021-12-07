Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Publish date:

Oregon Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Oregon staff is coming together via this page.
Author:
Oregon - Staff Tracker

A wild conference championship weekend of rumors linking Mario Cristobal to a Miami job that wasn't even open yet ended up with Manny Diaz out in Coral Gables, making room for Cristobal to accept the head coaching job at his alma mater.

Now, the Ducks find themselves in need of a head coach. Cristobal went 45-13 with two Pac-12 titles in four full seasons.

Here, on the Oregon Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: TBA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Bryan McClendon (Pass Game Coordinator / WRs)
Joe Moorhead (OC / QBs)
Alex Mirabal (OL)
Bobby Williams (STC / TEs)
Jim Mastro (RBs / Run Game Coordinator)
Graduate Assistants: Kirk Barron
Offensive Analysts: David Gilbertson, Cody Woodiel
Senior Offensive Analyst: Nate Costa

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Tim DeRuyter (DC / OLBs)
Joe Salave'a (Associate HC / Co-DC / DL)
Ken Wilson (Co-DC / ILBs)
Rod Chance (CBs)
Marcel Yates (Secondary / Pass Game Coordinator)
Graduate Assistants: Winston DeLattiboudere, Jalen Ortiz
Defensive Analysts: Kwame Agyeman, Jimmy Brumbaugh, NIck Toth

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TEs:
Bobby Williams
Special Teams Analyst: Chris Norris

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:  
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Strength Coordinator: Aaron Feld
Director of Football Operations: Matt Noyer
Director of Player Personnel: Don Johnson
Director of Player Development: Tony Washington Jr.
Director of Digital Media: Josh Heim
Director of Recruiting Operations: JR Moala
Director of Recruiting Strategy: Sam Popper
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Spencer Henkle
Director of Sports Performance and Sports Science: Jordan Troester

- Return to The Scoop -

You May Like

Frank Wilson

Sources: Frank Wilson leaves McNeese to re-join LSU staff

Wilson departed McNeese after two seasons to join Brian Kelly's LSU staff.

37 minutes ago
Joseph Gillespie

Sources: TCU hires defensive coordinator away from Tulsa

Joseph Gillespie is returning to Texas after a successful run as Tulsa's defensive coordinator.

1 hour ago
Brian Kelly LSU

LSU, Brian Kelly poised to add 3 from Notre Dame support staff

Kelly is filling two off-field roles and a likely special teams role

2 hours ago
Waynesburg Football

Waynesburg tabs FCS assistant as new head coach

Waynesburg (D-III - PA) has announced the hire of Dr. Cornelius Coleman as their new head coach, and he will also carry a rather interesting additional title as well.

2 hours ago
Brent Pease

An update on Idaho's search

Born in Moscow, Pease's journey could soon come full circle.

4 hours ago
Bill Cronin

Hall of Fame NAIA coach calls it a career

Longtime Georgetown (NAIA - KY) head coach, and NAIA Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cronin has announced his decision to retire.

5 hours ago
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Update at Texas Tech

Joey McGuire's offensive staff is close to complete.

17 hours ago
Washington

Sources: Washington, Kalen DeBoer snagging Courtney Morgan from Michigan

It's a reunion for DeBoer and Morgan, who is set to run the Huskies' personnel department

21 hours ago