Oregon Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Oregon staff is coming together via this page.

A wild conference championship weekend of rumors linking Mario Cristobal to a Miami job that wasn't even open yet ended up with Manny Diaz out in Coral Gables, making room for Cristobal to accept the head coaching job at his alma mater.

Now, the Ducks find themselves in need of a head coach. Cristobal went 45-13 with two Pac-12 titles in four full seasons.

Here, on the Oregon Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: TBA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Bryan McClendon (Pass Game Coordinator / WRs)

Joe Moorhead (OC / QBs)

Alex Mirabal (OL)

Bobby Williams (STC / TEs)

Jim Mastro (RBs / Run Game Coordinator)

Graduate Assistants: Kirk Barron

Offensive Analysts: David Gilbertson, Cody Woodiel

Senior Offensive Analyst: Nate Costa

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Tim DeRuyter (DC / OLBs)

Joe Salave'a (Associate HC / Co-DC / DL)

Ken Wilson (Co-DC / ILBs)

Rod Chance (CBs)

Marcel Yates (Secondary / Pass Game Coordinator)

Graduate Assistants: Winston DeLattiboudere, Jalen Ortiz

Defensive Analysts: Kwame Agyeman, Jimmy Brumbaugh, NIck Toth

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TEs:

Bobby Williams

Special Teams Analyst: Chris Norris

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Strength Coordinator: Aaron Feld

Director of Football Operations: Matt Noyer

Director of Player Personnel: Don Johnson

Director of Player Development: Tony Washington Jr.

Director of Digital Media: Josh Heim

Director of Recruiting Operations: JR Moala

Director of Recruiting Strategy: Sam Popper

Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Spencer Henkle

Director of Sports Performance and Sports Science: Jordan Troester

- Return to The Scoop -