Philip Montgomery will not return at Tulsa

Philip Montgomery will not return as the head coach at Tulsa, the school has announced.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, one that affects a number of individuals and is never easy for anyone involved. Philip's dedication to our student-athletes is unquestioned and we thank him for his tireless efforts in leading our young men. He has represented TU with class and character. We appreciate Philip's commitment to The University of Tulsa, our football program and the Tulsa community," said AD Rick Dickson.

That level of success was not sustained, though. Tulsa went 2-10 in 2017, 3-9 in 2018, and 4-8 in '19. The Hurricane rebounded with a 6-3 mark and a 3-point loss to undefeated Cincinnati in the American Championship in 2020, and a 7-6 mark with a Myrtle Beach Bowl appearance in 2021.

Montgomery exits with a 43-53 record.

"I'm certainly disappointed that I won't have the opportunity to continue leading this program. For the past eight years, I've given the University of Tulsa, our players, and staff everything I have. I'm proud of the way we locked arms and battled through adversity at every turn," said Montgomery. "Ashli and I will forever be grateful for the relationships and memories created at Tulsa. Our son played here, our daughter cheered here, and I'll always consider those times a blessing. I'm most thankful for the players and staff, past and present, who believed in our vision and gave their all for the team. They mean the world to me, and I'll always be here for them."



But Tulsa missed the postseason this fall, and after eight seasons the administration has opted to start anew with someone else. Sources indicate the search will move swiftly.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.