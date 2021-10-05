UTSA's head coach didn't drink queso after his team beat UNLV, but one of us did.

Last week, UTSA was 4-0 and fresh off a road win over then-undefeated Memphis, with winless UNLV up ahead. The Roadrunners came from 21-0 down to beat the Tigers 31-28 on a field goal as time expired, and so the human thing would be to assume a victory over the Rebels while dwelling their focus on the Memphis win.

This is a dangerous place to live psychologically, as any coach knows, and so head coach Jeff Traylor warned his players not to eat the cheese. He even went as far as offering to drink a gallon of queso to prove his point.

Traylor never did drink that gallon, but one of us guzzle down eight ounces of melted cheese dip.

(It was me.)

Traylor, 12-5 at UTSA after taking over a 4-8 team, also gave us great answers about team-building and the importance of winning players' trust in modern college football.

