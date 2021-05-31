Which programs reached the postseason in football, basketball and baseball?

The final Monday in May is the day we as Americans remember all who gave their lives to this country. It's also the day we here in college sports learn the pairings for the NCAA baseball tournament.

It's an especially festive Memorial Day around these parts given the 2020 NCAA baseball tournament did not happen, so the first time in 700-plus days the road to Omaha isn't closed for repairs.

This here's a football site so you'll have to look elsewhere for breakdowns of the bracket, but what we can do is put the picture in the frame. The baseball tournament marks the end of the 2020-21 academic year, so we like to look back and see which programs were among the 60-odd teams to compete in the football, basketball and baseball postseasons.

Eighteen programs appeared in a bowl game (or an FCS playoff game) and the Big Dance.

Bowl Game + March Madness

Alabama

Appalachian State

BYU

Clemson

Colorado

Eastern Washington*

Houston

Florida

Liberty

North Carolina

North Texas

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Texas

West Virginia

Wisconsin

* FCS playoffs

And those 18 were cut down to a sensational seven who reached the postseason in all three major men's sports.

Bowl Game + March Madness + NCAA Baseball Tournament

Alabama

Florida

Liberty

North Carolina

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Texas

And while we're here, let's widen the scope further to see who reached the postseason in the Big 3 men's sports and the Big 3 women's sports (volleyball, basketball and softball).

Bowl Game + March Madness + Baseball + NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Florida

Oregon

Texas

That cuts our seven down to three. Let's add another sport now.

Bowl Game + March Madness + Baseball + Volleyball + NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

Oregon

Texas

Okay, now we're down to two. Let's see if softball can break the tie between the Ducks and the Longhorns.

Bowl Game + March Madness + Baseball + Volleyball + Women's Basketball + NCAA Softball Tournament

Oregon

Texas

Nope, that didn't do it. Texas actually eliminated Oregon from the NCAA softball tournament.

Look, we doubt anyone reading this would trade 2020-21s with Alabama, who crushed everyone in their path to a dominant national title and (as if that isn't enough on its own) enjoyed a breakthrough men's basketball season -- winning the SEC regular season and tournament championship for the first time since 1987 and reaching the Sweet 16 -- while also sneaking into the NCAA baseball tourney.

But as for overall depth across the athletics department in major team sports, in 2020-21 no one matched Oregon and Texas.