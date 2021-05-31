Which programs reached the postseason in football, basketball and baseball?
The final Monday in May is the day we as Americans remember all who gave their lives to this country. It's also the day we here in college sports learn the pairings for the NCAA baseball tournament.
It's an especially festive Memorial Day around these parts given the 2020 NCAA baseball tournament did not happen, so the first time in 700-plus days the road to Omaha isn't closed for repairs.
This here's a football site so you'll have to look elsewhere for breakdowns of the bracket, but what we can do is put the picture in the frame. The baseball tournament marks the end of the 2020-21 academic year, so we like to look back and see which programs were among the 60-odd teams to compete in the football, basketball and baseball postseasons.
Eighteen programs appeared in a bowl game (or an FCS playoff game) and the Big Dance.
Bowl Game + March Madness
Alabama
Appalachian State
BYU
Clemson
Colorado
Eastern Washington*
Houston
Florida
Liberty
North Carolina
North Texas
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Texas
West Virginia
Wisconsin
* FCS playoffs
And those 18 were cut down to a sensational seven who reached the postseason in all three major men's sports.
Bowl Game + March Madness + NCAA Baseball Tournament
Alabama
Florida
Liberty
North Carolina
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Texas
And while we're here, let's widen the scope further to see who reached the postseason in the Big 3 men's sports and the Big 3 women's sports (volleyball, basketball and softball).
Bowl Game + March Madness + Baseball + NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Florida
Oregon
Texas
That cuts our seven down to three. Let's add another sport now.
Bowl Game + March Madness + Baseball + Volleyball + NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
Oregon
Texas
Okay, now we're down to two. Let's see if softball can break the tie between the Ducks and the Longhorns.
Bowl Game + March Madness + Baseball + Volleyball + Women's Basketball + NCAA Softball Tournament
Oregon
Texas
Nope, that didn't do it. Texas actually eliminated Oregon from the NCAA softball tournament.
Look, we doubt anyone reading this would trade 2020-21s with Alabama, who crushed everyone in their path to a dominant national title and (as if that isn't enough on its own) enjoyed a breakthrough men's basketball season -- winning the SEC regular season and tournament championship for the first time since 1987 and reaching the Sweet 16 -- while also sneaking into the NCAA baseball tourney.
But as for overall depth across the athletics department in major team sports, in 2020-21 no one matched Oregon and Texas.