Purdue Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Jeff Brohm took Purdue to the Big Ten title game before ultimately deciding the timing was right for him to return to his alma mater and become the head coach at Louisville.
Purdue landed one of the top defensive coordinators in college football in Illinois Ryan Walters as their new head coach, and he's putting together quite the staff.
2023 HEAD COACH
RYAN WALTERS
Illinois DC
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS
GRAHAM HARRELL
West Virginia OC
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
KEVIN KANE
Illinois LBs
CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SECONDARY
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...
SUPPORT STAFF:
2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Will be updated soon...