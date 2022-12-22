Skip to main content

Purdue Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Purdue - Staff Tracker-1

Jeff Brohm took Purdue to the Big Ten title game before ultimately deciding the timing was right for him to return to his alma mater and become the head coach at Louisville.

Purdue landed one of the top defensive coordinators in college football in Illinois Ryan Walters as their new head coach, and he's putting together quite the staff.

2023 HEAD COACH
RYAN WALTERS
Illinois DC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS
GRAHAM HARRELL
West Virginia OC

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
KEVIN KANE
Illinois LBs

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SECONDARY
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 STAFF:
Will be updated soon...

SUPPORT STAFF:

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
Will be updated soon...

You May Like

louisville - Staff Tracker -1

Louisville Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker's $95 million contract is not the bargain we thought it was

Two mega-donors will only cover a quarter of the contract, documents show.

By Zach Barnett
COASTAL - Staff Tracker copy-1

Coastal Carolina Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
William Penn

William Penn hires fellow NAIA head coach

Marc Benavidez, coming off a 10-win season, is leaving his alma mater to become the new head coach at William Penn.

By Doug Samuels
Eastern New Mexico

Eastern New Mexico announces head coaching change

Tye Hiatt will not return after two seasons running the program.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 8.38.52 AM

NFL moving Sunday Ticket from DirecTV to YouTubeTV

Thirty years ago, DirecTV used the NFL to get satellite dishes on every home and in every sports bar. Now Google will use pro football to get YouTube TV in those same spaces.

By Zach Barnett
Eric Morris

The sky's the limit for Eric Morris at North Texas

Looking at North Texas's history, there's not a lot to suggest why the Mean Green will climb to the top of the American. Looking at UNT's resources, there's not a lot to suggest they can't.

By Zach Barnett
Bobby April

Stanford's defensive coordinator will reportedly come from the Big Ten

Stanford will reportedly land Bobby April as their new defensive play caller.

By Doug Samuels