Purdue Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Jeff Brohm took Purdue to the Big Ten title game before ultimately deciding the timing was right for him to return to his alma mater and become the head coach at Louisville.

Purdue landed one of the top defensive coordinators in college football in Illinois Ryan Walters as their new head coach, and he's putting together quite the staff.

2023 HEAD COACH

RYAN WALTERS

Illinois DC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS

GRAHAM HARRELL

West Virginia OC



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS

TBA

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

KEVIN KANE

Illinois LBs



CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SECONDARY

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

SUPPORT STAFF:



