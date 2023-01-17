Skip to main content

Sources: Purdue is hiring Lamar Conard to offensive staff

Lamar Conard has spent the last five seasons at Miami (OH) coaching the team's running backs, but is set to head to the Big Ten. 

Sources tell FootballScoop, that Conard will be the new running backs coach at Purdue.

This is a homecoming of sorts, as Conard played defensive back for the Boilermakers in the late 90's.

Conard joined Chuck Martin's staff in Oxford following a nine-year run at Illinois State (FCS). There, he initially worked with the defensive backs before moving to running backs and recruiting coordinator a few years in.

At Purdue, he will join an offensive staff consisting of Graham Harrell (OC / QBs) and Seth Doege (TEs). Track how the rest of the Purdue staff is coming together via this page.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

