Skip to main content

Tuskegee head coach calls out Nick Saban, hints D1 move

Jimbo vs. Saban has drawn most of the attention, but Saban's comments last week also ruffled feathers at the HBCU level.

Nick Saban's Rant Heard 'Round the World has largely been covered as a Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher war, in large part because of Fisher's explosive comments the following day, as well as the fact that Jimbo is still talking.

But there's another front to this battle as well.

Saban also said Jackson State paid Travis Hunter $1 million to sign there and "bragged about it in the newspaper." That part was objectively untrue. Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, may or may not have gotten $1 million to spurn Florida State and sign with Jackson State, but Jackson State has absolutely not bragged about it. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“We ain’t got no money, we ain’t got no money,” Deion Sanders said back in December. 

Deion took offense for the same reason Jimbo did: implying players signed with their respective schools for money was an insult to their ability as recruiters. 

“You know what that is, that means we kicked your butt. We took what was ours, and now you’ve got to make an excuse why," he said.  "Ain’t nobody getting no million-and-a-half (dollars). I wouldn’t pay my son a million-and-a-half NIL (deal). How am I going to coach a guy that’s making more than me?”

Sanders wasn't the only HBCU head coach to have a problem with Saban's remarks. 

In a Facebook post uncovered by HBCU Gameday, Tuskegee head coach/AD Reginald Ruffin pointed out that Alabama has never played an in-state HBCU.

“Now Coach Saban just say you sorry in public and walk down to your AD’s Office and say ‘ “We need to play all the FCS HBCU in the state of Alabama because we are the only university in the state not playing the Alabama State’s or Alabama A&M’s in our great state,” Ruffin wrote.

He continued: “Now the AD for the University of Alabama and the Head Football Coach Nick Saban will be the best advocate for all FCS HBCUs in this state. Also the ADs at the FBS level in this state will rotate playing and pay guaranteed payday for men’s and women’s basketball with all the HBCUs at the FCS level. This will increase revenue for our HBCU institution in this state and increase the budgets big time for our program.”

We've been on this issue for years at FootballScoop. I'm not sure if this will make Coach Ruffin feel better or worse, but Bama isn't just ignoring its in-state HBCUs; the Tide has never played UAB, Troy, or South Alabama, either. (For the record, Auburn played Alabama A&M in 2012 and 2016, and Alabama State in 2018. The Tigers played UAB once, in 1996, and have never faced Troy or South Alabama.)

In 2022, Alabama faces Utah State, ULM and Austin Peay. Games against South Florida and Western Kentucky dot future schedules. The Tide's schedule for 2024 and beyond are largely up in the air due to reasons outside their control, but there will still be plenty of opportunity to play their in-state cousins.

Oh, and while Bama is making room for Alabama A&M and Alabama State, they should carve out some space for Division II Tuskegee, too.

“BTW you not going to leave Tuskegee University out of it," Tuskegee's first-year coach wrote, "because we are going D1 and yes I said it."

Okay then.

You May Like

NFL

NFL slows head coaching interview schedule, expands Rooney Rule

Both changes are an attempt to level the playing field in the league's head coaching market.

By Zach Barnett52 minutes ago
Alex Grinch USC

"Effort is the greatest equalizer there is" and the 4 other keys to Alex Grinch's USC defense

Alex Grinch gives his elevator pitch on what his defense is all about, and it starts with effort.

By Doug Samuels1 hour ago
diehl

Two-time Super Bowl champ David Diehl joining Memphis Tigers' coaching staff

Diehl won a pair of Lombardis with the New York Giants

By John Brice22 hours ago
SEC

The SEC's newest scare tactic

With negotiations for a new College Football Playoff format on the horizon, the SEC wants us to know it has a nuclear button and it isn't afraid to push it.

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher says one of Texas A&M's 11 early enrollees has an NIL deal

The man that recruited A&M's record-breaking '22 class remains indignant toward rumors about how much they may or may not have gotten paid to become Aggies.

By Zach BarnettMay 23, 2022
NFL

NFL to get minority coaches, executives in front of ownership this week

The NFL is flying 60 minority coaches and talent evaluators to meet with owners during league meetings.

By Zach BarnettMay 23, 2022
Florida A&M

Florida A&M tabs former SEC player, assistant coach Henry as Rattlers' offensive coordinator

Henry reunites with Willie Simmons after stints at three different SEC programs

By John BriceMay 23, 2022
Steve Spurrier

In Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud, Steve Spurrier asks: 'Did Saban say something that wasn't true?'

Florida's legendary coach and former Heisman Trophy winner wades into the SEC's contentious war of words

By John BriceMay 21, 2022