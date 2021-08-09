Report: Arizona State places two more coaches on administrative leave

According to a tweet from Pete Thamel this morning, Arizona State has put two more assistant coaches on leave as the school deals with the ongoing NCAA investigation into recruiting violations.

Defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins and wide receivers coach Prentice Gill are the latest to be put on administrative leave, Thamel shares.

The two join Adam Breneman, who was put on leave back in July. Juston Wood was elevated from his senior analyst position to tight ends coach as the team hit the field for practices last week.

Among the accusations is that the Sun Devils staffers found creative ways to host recruits on campus despite the NCAA mandating a dead period because of COVID-19 concerns. Some reports share that at least 30 players visited campus over the course of a few months.

Head coach Herm Edwards will now need to fill those two roles as camp continues on with their season opener scheduled for September 2nd against Southern Utah.

Update: Doug Haller notes a few interim moves to fill the roles. Graduate assistant Bobby Wade will replace Gill as wide receivers coach and offensive analyst Trey Anderson will take over Wade's graduate assistant role and help with quarterbacks. That will free offensive coordinator Zak Hill up to work with receivers.

On the defensive side of the ball, Donnie Henderson (whose official role was Consultant/Special Advisor to Sun Devil Football) will replace Hawkins as defensive backs coach.

