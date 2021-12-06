Report: Jay Norvell the top candidate at Colorado State

Jay Norvell has done an impressive job at Nevada and is now the top target for Colorado State's opening, per a report.

Colorado State is closing in on their next head coach, according to a report this morning.

Pete Thamel tweets this morning that Nevada's Jay Norvell is the top candidate to replace Steve Addazio at Colorado State.

Thamel adds that a deal is not quite done.

Norvell has done an impressive job at Nevada since taking over in 2017. He won just three games in his first season, and has won at least 7 games in the four seasons since then, including a 7-2 season in 2020 and an 8-4 season this past fall.

The job at Nevada marked the first head coaching opportunity for the veteran Air Raid coach.

Norvell has held coordinator roles at Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma, and Arizona State and also spent a few seasons in the NFL with the Raiders and Colts.

Nevada opening would mark the 26th head coaching of the cycle, and they'd be in a real crunch to fill the job with the early national signing day coming up soon.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.