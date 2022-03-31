Report: Miami (Ohio) moves quickly to fill wide receivers role

On the same say Israel Woolfork left for the NFL, the RedHawks reportedly have their new wide receivers coach.

On the same day that wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Israel Woolfork left for the Cleveland Browns, Chuck Martin has filled his wide receivers job.

Matt Zenitz of On3 reports Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX) wide receivers coach Myles White will take the same job at Miami (Ohio).

A 2012 Louisiana Tech graduate, the move continues a swift rise for White. The 2021 campaign was his first as an on-field coach. He broke into the business as a quality control analyst at SMU from 2018-20.

White spent five seasons playing for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Toronto Argonauts. He appeared in 19 games and caught 16 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Reference.

White's departure continues an offseason of heavy transition for the SFA staff. The Lumberjacks have already lost defensive coordinator Scott Power to Louisiana Tech and defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland to Louisiana Tech (and later TCU).

