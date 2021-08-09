Report: Sean Lewis has signed an extension at Kent State

Kent State is optimistic about their future under Sean Lewis and his staff and have locked the head coach up with an extension.

Sean Lewis and Kent State have agreed to a contract extension, according to a report this afternoon from Pete Thamel.

The extension will take one of college football's youngest coaches (age 35) through the 2025 season, Thamel adds.

After a 2-10 initial season in 2018, Lewis led the Golden Flashes to a finish of 7-6 in 2019 where they finished second int he MAC East.

In a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Lewis and the Zips went 3-1.

Heading into year four, Lewis sits at 12-17 with the trajectory of the program undoubtedly trending upward.

The extension reportedly also includes a pay raise and significant bump to the staff salary pool that will put them in the top-third of the MAC.

Before his first head coaching opportunity, Lewis spent a handful of seasons under Dino Babers at Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and then Syracuse.

At both Bowling Green and Syracuse, Lewis held the co-offensive coordinator title along with working with quarterbacks.

With new head coaches at some of the recent top programs of the MAC East's like Ohio and Buffalo, Kent State could be primed for a big year.