Skip to main content

Report: 'Sweeping changes' coming in Tampa Bay

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's firing could be just the start for head coach Todd Bowles.

We're just days into what could be a months-long waiting game to see if Tom Brady will return for a third season in Tampa Bay, but the organization is not waiting to make changes to its coaching staff.

The Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Leftwich arrived to Tampa in 2019 alongside head coach Bruce Arians and helped the club to a Super Bowl championship in 2020. With Arians no longer coaching the team but still involved -- sometimes too involved -- in the organization, the club promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to head coach and retained Leftwich.

However, Tampa Bay finished 17th in scoring and, though they won a down NFC South, the Bucs won just eight of 18 games this season.

Leftwich was a hot head coaching candidate following the 2020 and '21 seasons, but has not been requested for interviews this cycle.

Stroud reports offensive coordinator will be just the start of the changes in Tampa, not the finish.

The organization's near-term future is up in the air, starting with the Brady decision. A departure by the 7-time winning Super Bowl quarterback could trigger a total rebuild, but for now Bowles will look to find a new offensive coordinator and a new staff to work under that coordinator.

NFL Network reports Bowles could pursue Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who sat in the same chair from 2016-18. The play-caller for the 2-time defending national champions could be a target of multiple NFL OC searches

In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Jim Harbaugh

NCAA reportedly believes Jim Harbaugh lied during investigation

The NCAA reportedly believes Harbaugh purposely misled them during their investigation into Level II violations.

By Doug Samuels
Credit: Arkansas athletics

Sources: Veteran play-caller with ACC, SEC, Big Ten experience emerges in mix at Arkansas

Sam Pittman could be reuniting with a familiar face in Razorbacks football

By John Brice
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Northwestern planning to hire rising star for defensive line role

By John Brice
Presentation FB

Presentation College to shut down at the end of the semester

Presentation College has made the unfortunate decision to close their doors.

By Doug Samuels
Northern Illinois

Sources: Northern Illinois adding an FCS coordinator to staff

Cory White is set for a return to major college football, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
Bill Belichick

Patriots to reportedly interview second college coordinator for offensive coordinator job

By Doug Samuels
App State

Sources: App State has their new defensive line coach

By Doug Samuels
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders wants Colorado roster to be 80 percent transfers

Sanders reportedly told CU AD Rick George he wants to follow the 40-40-20 model to roster building, but his actions indicate it'll be closer to 50-50.

By Zach Barnett