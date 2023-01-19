Report: 'Sweeping changes' coming in Tampa Bay

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's firing could be just the start for head coach Todd Bowles.

We're just days into what could be a months-long waiting game to see if Tom Brady will return for a third season in Tampa Bay, but the organization is not waiting to make changes to its coaching staff.

The Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Leftwich arrived to Tampa in 2019 alongside head coach Bruce Arians and helped the club to a Super Bowl championship in 2020. With Arians no longer coaching the team but still involved -- sometimes too involved -- in the organization, the club promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to head coach and retained Leftwich.

However, Tampa Bay finished 17th in scoring and, though they won a down NFC South, the Bucs won just eight of 18 games this season.

Leftwich was a hot head coaching candidate following the 2020 and '21 seasons, but has not been requested for interviews this cycle.

Stroud reports offensive coordinator will be just the start of the changes in Tampa, not the finish.

The organization's near-term future is up in the air, starting with the Brady decision. A departure by the 7-time winning Super Bowl quarterback could trigger a total rebuild, but for now Bowles will look to find a new offensive coordinator and a new staff to work under that coordinator.

NFL Network reports Bowles could pursue Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who sat in the same chair from 2016-18. The play-caller for the 2-time defending national champions could be a target of multiple NFL OC searches.

In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.