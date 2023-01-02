Skip to main content

Ryan Day reportedly planning to step back from play calling duties in 2023

Even before Ryan Day and Ohio State kept Georgia's defense on the ropes throughout their College Football Playoff matchup before relinquishing the lead in the game's final minutes, the wheels were turning for Ryan Day looking toward what the Buckeyes will need from him in 2023.

One of the best play callers in college football for years now, Day shared during production meetings with Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN that he's decided to relinquish the offensive play calling duties next fall.

"Ryan Day mentioned in our production meetings that he's going to stop calling plays next year, because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach, and when you're prepping a game plan there's a lot more that goes into it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to be ready to call those plays on Saturday," Herbstreit shared on-air.

"So he's been thinking about relinquishing those [duties], which would be the first time ever."

With the departure of Kevin Wilson, who held the title of offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes before leaving for the Tulsa head coaching job, it seems like a great opportunity to elevate receivers coach Brian Hartline to the program's play caller spot.

Hartline, the 2021 winner of our FootballScoop Wide Receivers Coach of the Year Award, is one of college football's premier recruiters and has done an incredible job developing the Buckeye receivers over the years and would be a logical odds-on choice to take the reigns of the offense.

If Day decides to go outside to fill the role, the opening would obviously draw significant interest from an incredible cast of candidates.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest, and hear Herbie's full comments on Day in the clip.

