Skip to main content

College football's latest $2 million coordinator comes from an unlikely place

Without coaching another game, Ryan Grubb has already broken his own record for the highest-paid assistant in Washington history.

As of about a month ago, the highest paid assistant in Washington history was former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. He made $1.4 million in 2019, his final year as defensive coordinator before his promotion to head coach ahead of the 2020 season.

Late last month, Kalen DeBoer and the Washington administration extended offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. After signing a 2-year deal at $1 million per year upon joining his boss from Fresno State ahead of this season, Grubb signed a 3-year extension that would've paid him a school-record $1.45 million in 2023, rising by $120,000 per year to $1.67 million in '25.

Turns out, Grubb has broken his own record without even coaching a game.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Washington has bumped Grubb's contract a second time since the Huskies' last game. The deal will still run through 2025, but now pay him a flat $2 million per year.

In all, it's an extra $1.33 million, and it comes after the Houston Chronicle reported Grubb was a person of interest in Texas A&M's ongoing offensive coordinator search.

The raise will take Grubb into the top five nationally, and atop the list of publicly-available Pac-12 assistant coaching contracts. Georgia's Todd Monken is the highest-paid assistant in college football in 2022 at $2.05 million.

Washington ranks second in the country in yards per game (522.2), fourth in yards per play (7.02), first in passing offense (376.7 yards per game) and fourth in scoring (40.8 points per game). The 12th-ranked Huskies look to complete an 11-2 season against No. 20 Texas in Thursday night's Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET, ESPN). 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Ed Reed

Bethune-Cookman reportedly tabs Ed Reed as next head coach

Reed is a member of the Pro and College Football halls of fame, and a champion at both levels.

By Zach Barnett
binns

Sources: former Cincy star Binns making leap to FBS assistant coach's position

Binns has been at Youngstown State

By John Brice
Maine

Sources: Maine makes a few staff changes, including at coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that three coaches will not return at Maine, including one coordinator.

By Doug Samuels
Kirk Herbstreit Ohio State

Will Muschamp takes a friendly jab at Kirk Herbstreit's playing days

Thirty years before the Peach Bowl semifinal, the future Georgia co-defensive coordinator defended the ESPN college football analyst.

By Zach Barnett
Jordan Langs IWU

Jordan Langs steps down at Indiana Wesleyan

The head coach of one of NAIA's top programs has stepped down.

By Doug Samuels
Charlie Frye CMU

Tom Herman reportedly has his offensive coordinator

Charlie Frye is reportedly joining Tom Herman's staff as the offensive play caller.

By Doug Samuels
TX ST - Staff Tracker-1

Texas State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Nathaniel Hackett

Broncos have fired Nathaniel Hackett

The decision comes after a 4-11 start to the season.

By Doug Samuels