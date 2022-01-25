Skip to main content

Saints head coach Sean Payton has reportedly decided to step away

Multiple reports share that Sean Payton has decided not to return to lead the Saints in 2022.

The Sean Payton saga is reportedly coming to an end.

Ian Rapoport reports this afternoon that the longtime Saints head coach is deciding to step away.

Nick Underhill, who covers the team locally, says Payton will be retiring.

Payton has led the Saints dating back to 2006, and has put together a remarkable nine seasons of 10-wins or more.

He led the Saints to a Super Bowl title in 2009 and has an overall record of 152-89 in New Orleans.

The news comes after reports that some of the major TV networks have been hot on his trail to land him as an analyst and he had also reportedly been noncommittal about returning to lead the team in 2022.

Technically, it's worth noting that Payton is under contract through 2024. What happens with that is to be determined.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has had the opportunity to interview for head coaching openings the past several off seasons, including this off season, and will surely be mentioned as a favorite.

The Saints are facing one of the more daunting challenges among NFL teams in terms of the salary cap as they enter 2022 a projected $61 million over the cap and also have some significant questions at quarterback heading into the draft as the search to replace the large shoes Drew Brees has left behind continues.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

