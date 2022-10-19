Sam Houston adjusts offensive staff amid "horrific" start

Having scored at least 30 points per game for 11 straight seasons, the Bearkats are scoring less than half that halfway through the 2022 campaign.

Amid a "horrific" start, Sam Houston head coach KC Keeler has adjusted responsibilities on his offensive staff.

Tight ends coach Matt Merkins has been promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, taking the place of John Perry, who will presumably handle tight ends.

Perry joined the staff this offseason as offensive coordinator after seven seasons in various roles with the Houston Texans.

An SHSU alum, Merkins has worked with the Bearkat coaching staff since he was an undergraduate in 2013. He served as a graduate assistant and a quality control coach before joining the full-time staff as tight ends coach in 2021.

Along the way, Merkins learned under some of the best offensive coordinators at the FCS level in Phil Longo (now at North Carolina), Tim Cramsey (now at Memphis), and Ryan Carty (now the head coach at Delaware).

Sam Houston is one of the top programs in FCS (eight quarterfinal appearances since 2011; 2020 national champions) that is traditionally powered by one of the best offenses in the country. Since 2013, the Bearkats haven't averaged fewer than 30 points a game and topped the 40-point-per-game mark four times, including a 41.0 ppg game average on their way to an 11-1 season and an FCS quarterfinal appearance in 2021.

This season, though, Sam Houston averages just 14.4 points through five games. Even removing the 31-0 shutout at Texas A&M to open the season, the Bearkats have scored 18 points per game in four contests against FCS competition. Sam Houston ranks 42nd in FCS in rushing offense (159.8 ypg) but 120th in passing offense and 123rd in passing efficiency. Overall, Sam Houston averages 283.4 yards per game and 4.19 yards per play.

"Matt Merkens will be the play-caller, and the offensive staff will work together to formulate a game plan," Keeler told the Houston Chronicle. "We just have been historically bad on offense. If you look at the numbers, they're pretty horrific. I just thought we needed a change, so we made that change. I'm not going to go into any more than that."

After an 0-2 start, Sam Houston was won three straight games, including a 17-16 victory over rival Stephen F. Austin in the Battle of the Piney Woods on Oct. 1.

This is Sam Houston's final season at the FCS level before joining Conference USA in 2023.