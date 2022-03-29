Conference USA reaches resolution with three departing members

After announcing so last month, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss have officially played their final game in C-USA.

The three of them held firm, and the three of them won in the end.

On Tuesday, Conference USA announced it has reached a resolution with departing members Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss. All three are free to leave C-USA and will become full-time members of the Sun Belt at the conclusion of this academic year.

“Conference USA, Marshall University, Old Dominion University, and the University of Southern Mississippi have reached a resolution that allows the schools to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year," the conference said in a statement. "Conference USA will move forward into the 2022-23 academic year with 11 members. The Universities will compete as members of the Sun Belt Conference.”

This was the position of the Sun Belt all along, going as far as releasing its 2022 schedule with the Thundering Herd, the Monarchs and the Golden Eagles included. The schools announced their intent to leave C-USA this summer on Feb. 11. Four days later, C-USA released its 2022 schedule with all three schools included. On March 1, the Sun Belt unveiled its '22 slate, with all three schools included.

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss join new member James Madison, effective this football season, pushing the conference from 10 football-playing members to 14.

Sun Belt East

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

James Madison

Marshall

Old Dominion

Sun Belt West

Arkansas State

Louisiana

South Alabama

Southern Miss

Texas State

Troy

ULM

Meanwhile, Conference USA will play this season as an 11-member league before reconfiguring again after the 2022 season.

C-USA 2022 Membership

East

Charlotte

Florida Atlantic

Florida International

Middle Tennessee

Western Kentucky

West

Louisiana Tech

North Texas

Rice

UAB

UTEP

UTSA

Members Leaving for the American: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTSA

C-USA 2023 Membership

Jacksonville State

Liberty

Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee

New Mexico State

Sam Houston

UTEP

Western Kentucky

“Conference USA is excited about the future with our 11 institutions in the 2022-23 academic year, and is committed to the long-term growth of the league as we usher in new members in the coming years," the conference said. "As we begin this new era of Conference USA, our focus remains on providing the best possible experiences for our student-athletes while engaging in the broader national conversation and process around changing the overall model. The landscape of college athletics has shifted expansively and we will continue to be a substantial part of that evolution.”

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.