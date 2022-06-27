Sources: Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz adding offensive analyst from Notre Dame College

Drinkwitz continues to beef up his Mizzou staff heading into his third season atop the Tigers' program

Brendan Boylan is making the leap into the Southeastern Conference.

Most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame College, Boylan is joining the staff of Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers, multiple sources tell FootballScoop.

Boylan is joining the Tigers’ staff as an offensive analyst, per sources.

Boylan, who also has served on staff at his alma mater, Mercyhurst, as well as Midwestern State, had been a team captain while quarterbacking the Mercyhurst squad.

Drinkwitz has made a number of key moves to his on- and off-the-field staff following the 2021 season, a campaign in which the Tigers advanced to postseason play with a bowl bid but ultimately fell to Jeff Monken’s Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Missouri opens its third season under Drinkwitz with a trio of non-conference contests, including a trip to former Big 12 rival Kansas State, before opening SEC play Sept. 24 at Auburn.