SEC Shorts weighs in on A&M loss, Bama near loss

One has to believe this week's edition is getting lots of play on Sun Belt campuses this week.

We don't always post the weekly SEC Shorts, but on a weekend where No. 6 Texas A&M loses to Appalachian State and No. 1 Alabama needs a last-second field goal to beat unranked Texas, well, you had to know those folks would have something special up their sleeves.

Not only do the Aggies and the Tide take it on the chin, we've got cameos by Notre Dame and Nebraska as well.

