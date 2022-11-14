Skip to main content

Sioux Falls announces a head coaching change

Jon Anderson spent six years leading the program and won 40 games.

After six seasons leading the program at Sioux Falls (D-II - SD), Jon Anderson and the program are parting ways.

Officially, Anderson decided to step down.

He led the team to an 8-3 record this fall, had an identical record last fall, and had won at least 7 games in each of his six season leading the program, including a nine-win campaign in his first season in 2017.

Anderson leaves with an impressive 40-17 mark.

Athletic director Pam Gohl shares the following in the school's statement.

"Discussions with Coach Anderson about the future of the Cougar football program led to this point where we felt it was best for the program to make this change."

 "We appreciate his service to the University and wish him the best."

Before rising to the head coaching chair, Anderson spent 11 seasons as an assistant at Sioux Falls he helped the team to a 134-26 mark, where he was an integral part of the staff of Kalen DeBoer (now the head coach at Washington) when they captured NAIA national titles in 2006, 2008, and 2009. 

After a great run at the NAIA level, the program transitioned to Division II in 2012.

Anderson also previously served as the head coach at West Virginia State (D-II) where he went 10-34.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

