Sources: Appalachian State making some staff changes

Sources tell FootballScoop that Shawn Clark is making some additional staff changes following a 6-6 season.

The contracts of defensive line coach Robert Nunn and head strength coach Brad Bielaniec are not being renewed, sources tell us.

Nunn joined the staff heading into the 2020 season after nearly a two-decade run in the NFL, most notably a six-year run with the New York Giants.

Bielaniec, a veteran strength coach, returned to Boone in January of 2020 after leading the strength and conditioning efforts at Marshall for the 2019 season. He previously served as an assistant strength coach at App State prior to the appointment with the Thundering Herd.

The moves come after we shared a few days ago that defensive coordinator Dale Jones also would not be returning to the staff.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Appalachian State

