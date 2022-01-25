Sources: Arkansas moves quickly to fill cornerbacks role
Arkansas is expected to hire Marshall cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.
Bowman was a finalist for the Ole Miss corners job that ultimately went to Arkansas' Sam Carter, and so now Bowman fills the vacancy created by Carter's departure.
A Memphis native, Bowman played for Hugh Freeze at Lambuth and entered coaching in the Memphis high school ranks before rising the college ranks. He has coached defensive backs at Arkansas-Monticello, UT-Martin and Austin Peay prior to joining Charles Huff's Marshall staff in 2020.
Bowman is a member of the AFCA's 35 Under 35 fraternity.
Bowman has held assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator roles at multiple spots, and at UT-Martin was part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 nationally in pass efficiency defense.
As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.