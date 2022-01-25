Sources: Arkansas moves quickly to fill cornerbacks role

One day after losing Sam Carter to Ole Miss, Arkansas is expected to hire Marshall corners coach Dominique Bowman, sources tell FootballScoop.

Bowman was a finalist for the Ole Miss corners job that ultimately went to Arkansas' Sam Carter, and so now Bowman fills the vacancy created by Carter's departure.

A Memphis native, Bowman played for Hugh Freeze at Lambuth and entered coaching in the Memphis high school ranks before rising the college ranks. He has coached defensive backs at Arkansas-Monticello, UT-Martin and Austin Peay prior to joining Charles Huff's Marshall staff in 2020.

Bowman is a member of the AFCA's 35 Under 35 fraternity.

Bowman has held assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator roles at multiple spots, and at UT-Martin was part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 nationally in pass efficiency defense.

