Sources: Birmingham Southern moves quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach

In a team meeting last night, Tony Joe White broke the news to the team at Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL) that he was leaving to for the opportunity to take over the program at Austin College (D-III - TX).

Sources share that BSC wasted no time in tabbing his replacement.

Per sources, assistant head coach / offensive coordinator Anthony Colucci was announced to the team as their new head coach last night, nearly immediately after the team learned about the departure of White.

Colucci, whose offense led the league in scoring while breaking a number of school records this past fall, takes over a team that just notched their best season in school history at 10-2.

Sources tell FootballScoop that, at this point, the entire staff plans to stay with Colucci at Birmingham Southern.

We understand an official announcement from the school is expected to come out this morning.

