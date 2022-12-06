Sources: Cal Poly to promote Paul Wulff to head coach

Wulff won Big Sky coach of the year honors three times in eight seasons as Eastern Washington's head coach from 2000-07.

Cal Poly is expected to promote Paul Wulff to head coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The school has called a Tuesday press conference to announce the hire.

Wulff has been on the Mustangs' staff since 2020 as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He held a similar role at Sacramento State from 2016-19.

Wulff fills a vacancy created when Beau Baldwin took the offensive coordinator job on Kenny Dillingham's new Arizona State staff.

This will be Wulff's third head coaching stint. He led Eastern Washington from 2000-07, collecting Big Sky titles in 2004 and '05, and Big Sky coach of the year honors in 2001, '04 and '05. His teams reached the FCS quarterfinals in 2004 and 2007.

That success led to the Washington State job, where he went 9-40 from 2008-11.

The Woodland, Calif., native played at Washington State and has spent the majority of his career on the West Coast.

Cal Poly went 4-21 in two-plus seasons under Baldwin.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.