Skip to main content

Sources: Cal Poly to promote Paul Wulff to head coach

Wulff won Big Sky coach of the year honors three times in eight seasons as Eastern Washington's head coach from 2000-07.

Cal Poly is expected to promote Paul Wulff to head coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The school has called a Tuesday press conference to announce the hire.

Wulff has been on the Mustangs' staff since 2020 as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He held a similar role at Sacramento State from 2016-19.

Wulff fills a vacancy created when Beau Baldwin took the offensive coordinator job on Kenny Dillingham's new Arizona State staff.

This will be Wulff's third head coaching stint. He led Eastern Washington from 2000-07, collecting Big Sky titles in 2004 and '05, and Big Sky coach of the year honors in 2001, '04 and '05. His teams reached the FCS quarterfinals in 2004 and 2007.

That success led to the Washington State job, where he went 9-40 from 2008-11. 

The Woodland, Calif., native played at Washington State and has spent the majority of his career on the West Coast. 

Cal Poly went 4-21 in two-plus seasons under Baldwin.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

IMG_3725

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis informs team he is joining Deion Sanders at Colorado

Lewis is expected to serve as Coach Prime's offensive coordinator; is bringing Bill O'Boyle with him

By John Brice
Sean lewis Kent State

Report: Deion Sanders targeting FBS head coach as Colorado offensive coordinator

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis could be the offensive coordinator at Colorado.

By Zach Barnett
Old Dominion

Old Dominion adds a pair of coaches from FCS's top offense

After averaging nearly 50 points a game at Fordham, coordinator Kevin Decker and O-line coach Alex Huettel will look to revive the nation's No. 117 scoring offense.

By Zach Barnett
Colorado

Willie Taggart reportedly joining Deion's staff

Former FAU head coach Willie Taggart is reportedly heading back to the Pac-12 after over a decade as a head coach.

By Doug Samuels
Kevin Wilson

Kevin Wilson reportedly accepts Tulsa (updated)

The Ohio State offensive coordinator is reportedly expected to the state of Oklahoma for another head coaching shot.

By Doug Samuels
Will Stein UTSA1

Oregon reportedly expected to hire UTSA's Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

By Doug Samuels
North Texas

A look at the North Texas opening

By Zach Barnett
Ian Scott CMU

Central Michigan loses coach to NFL opportunity

Ian Scott is leaving Mount Pleasant to join the Panthers staff.

By Doug Samuels