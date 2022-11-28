Skip to main content

Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff

Ragle coached new Head Devil Kenny Dillingham as a high school player at powerhouse Scottsdale Chaparral.

Charlie Ragle has resigned as head coach at Idaho State to join Kenny Dillingham's new Arizona State staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Ragle will be the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

Ragle is well known in the Phoenix-area high school scene, owing to his 63-7 run as the head coach at Scottsdale's Chaparral High School from 2007-11. One of his players at Chaparral happened to be a quarterback named Kenny Dillingham.

The pair parted ways in 2012 when Ragle joined Rich Rodriguez's Arizona staff, first in an off-the-field capacity, but then special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. He remained in Tucson through 2016, then coached special teams at Cal from 2017-21.

Ragle went 1-10 in his one season leading the Bengals.

In hiring Dillingham, Arizona State is making a concerted effort to re-connect with area high school coaches, and Ragle will be a major part of that. He was the defensive coordinator at Moon Valley High School and Chaparral from 2000-05 before spending 2006 as a GA at Arizona State.  

Dillingham has previously confirmed interim head coach Shaun Aguano will remain as part of his staff. Hired as the Sun Devils' running backs coach in 2019, Aguano's ASU bio lists him as "one of the most decorated coaches in Arizona high school football history." He compiled a 63-8 mark in his last five seasons at Chandler. 

Perhaps Ragle and Aguano can argue about whose high school career was better as they hit the pavement recruiting Phoenix high schools. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

