Skip to main content

Sources: Charlotte adding a rising star in Rod Ojong to staff

Biff Poggi is adding a rising defensive star in the profession to his staff at Charlotte, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Rod Ojong is joining the defensive staff at Charlotte.

Ojong has been considered by many in college football as a rising star in the profession.

Back in May in our 2022 Minority Watch List piece, we shared the following on Ojong.

"Was nominated by ACC coaches, other media and countless other prep and college officials. Even at the annual DFO conference in Houston in early-May, Ojong was discussed as a 'rising star' in the profession."

This was his second season on staff at Buffalo, as he initially took the safeties job on Mo Linguist's staff in 2021.

Early on in his career, Ojong had the opportunity to learn under some of the top defensive coaches in football early in his career at both Georgia and North Carolina. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Rod OjongBuffaloCharlotte

You May Like

Jim Leonhard

Report: Jim Leonhard to remain at Wisconsin

In staying at Wisconsin, Leonhard will give the new-look Badgers staff an overflow of brainpower on the defensive side of the ball.

By Zach Barnett
Willie Simmons

Names emerge as potential staff additions if Deion Sanders formally accepts Colorado job

Sanders says he is mulling multiple head coaching offers

By John Brice
rocco

Sources: Former Delaware head coach, Penn State assistant Danny Rocco taking over VMI

VMI's search for its next head coach has wrapped up in just a couple of weeks.

By John Brice
Lee Owens

One of the top coaches in Division II has stepped down

Lee Owens has stepped down after 18 seasons and 137 victories at Ashland University.

By Zach Barnett
Michigan Ohio State

Championship Week - Pick'em

By Scott Roussel
UAB

Trent Dilfer hires Alex Mortensen as UAB offensive coordinator

Mortensen ascends to the coordinator chair after working off the field at Alabama.

By Zach Barnett
darin edwards

Sources: Sacred Heart elevating Edwards to full-time defensive coordinator role

Edwards previously served as the program's defensive line coach

By John Brice
housewright

How Taylor Housewright went from sleeping in closets to being one of college football's top young offensive coordinators

Housewright leads the offense for No. 4 Montana State and the Bobcats' run in the FCS Playoffs

By John Brice