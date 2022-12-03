Sources: Charlotte adding a rising star in Rod Ojong to staff

Biff Poggi is adding a rising defensive star in the profession to his staff at Charlotte, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Rod Ojong is joining the defensive staff at Charlotte.

Ojong has been considered by many in college football as a rising star in the profession.

Back in May in our 2022 Minority Watch List piece, we shared the following on Ojong.

"Was nominated by ACC coaches, other media and countless other prep and college officials. Even at the annual DFO conference in Houston in early-May, Ojong was discussed as a 'rising star' in the profession."

This was his second season on staff at Buffalo, as he initially took the safeties job on Mo Linguist's staff in 2021.

Early on in his career, Ojong had the opportunity to learn under some of the top defensive coaches in football early in his career at both Georgia and North Carolina.

