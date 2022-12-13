Skip to main content

Sources: David Beaty returning to college football on Tom Herman's Florida Atlantic staff

Florida Atlantic will represent Beaty's first full-time college job since his 2018 exit at Kansas.

David Beaty is returning to college football as a member of Tom Herman's new Florida Atlantic staff, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Beaty's specific role is to be determined, sources said, but he'll have a prominent role in shaping the offense.

Beaty has not worked full-time in the college game since he was let go from Kansas following the 2018 season. The nature of his firing sparked a multi-year legal battle between Beaty and former KU athletics director Jeff Long, a struggle Beaty eventually won in the courtroom

Beaty briefly joined Herman's Texas staff, but not for long and not in an on-field role.

He spent 2022 as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the USFL's Houston Gamblers.

Prior to Kansas, Beaty built a renowned career as a wide receivers coach. Herman and Beaty spent the 2007 season together at Rice; Herman was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Beaty the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Herman himself spent 2021-22 out of college football following his exit at Texas. He spent 2021 as a support staffer for the Chicago Bears, and this season calling games for CBS Sports Network.

Herman's offensive staff presently consists of run game coordinator/offensive line coach Ed Warinner (a former Herman colleague at Ohio State) and former Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

