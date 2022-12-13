Sources: David Beaty returning to college football on Tom Herman's Florida Atlantic staff

Florida Atlantic will represent Beaty's first full-time college job since his 2018 exit at Kansas.

David Beaty is returning to college football as a member of Tom Herman's new Florida Atlantic staff, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Beaty's specific role is to be determined, sources said, but he'll have a prominent role in shaping the offense.

Beaty has not worked full-time in the college game since he was let go from Kansas following the 2018 season. The nature of his firing sparked a multi-year legal battle between Beaty and former KU athletics director Jeff Long, a struggle Beaty eventually won in the courtroom.

Beaty briefly joined Herman's Texas staff, but not for long and not in an on-field role.

He spent 2022 as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the USFL's Houston Gamblers.

Prior to Kansas, Beaty built a renowned career as a wide receivers coach. Herman and Beaty spent the 2007 season together at Rice; Herman was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Beaty the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Herman himself spent 2021-22 out of college football following his exit at Texas. He spent 2021 as a support staffer for the Chicago Bears, and this season calling games for CBS Sports Network.

Herman's offensive staff presently consists of run game coordinator/offensive line coach Ed Warinner (a former Herman colleague at Ohio State) and former Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

