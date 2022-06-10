Skip to main content

Sources: Delta State to fill coordinator role with former assistant

Former Statesmen D-line coach Chance Albertswerth is set to return to Delta State as defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Delta State is expected to fill its defensive coordinator role with Chance Albertswerth, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

Albertswerth would fill the role created when Kelvin Green took an analyst job at Arkansas earlier this week.

Albertswerth is a familiar face in Cleveland, Miss. He coached the Statemen's defensive line and served as recruiting coordinator in 2019. Albertswerth spent 2020 at Nevada and 2021 as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Missouri Southern. 

An Avila University graduate, Albertswerth also gained FBS experience at Memphis and has coached D-lines for Upper Iowa, Avila, and Hastings College, and also served as the linebackers coach, alumni relations director and associate social media coordinator at Missouri Western State.

