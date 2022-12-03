Sources: Former Delaware head coach, Penn State assistant Danny Rocco taking over VMI

Rocco is in line to replace Scott Wachenheim, who previously led the Keydets to the best season in program history

VMI's search for its next head coach has wrapped up in just a couple of weeks.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Danny Rocco will be named the Keydets' next head coach.

An analyst the past year at Penn State under James Franklin, Rocco previously has served as head coach at Liberty, Richmond and five seasons at Delaware before parting with the Blue Hens after the 2021 season.

Rocco takes over a Keydets program that enjoyed its best success in school history during the spring 2021 season, winning the Southern Conference title and advancing into the Football Champioship Subdivision Playoffs.