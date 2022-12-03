Skip to main content

Sources: Former Delaware head coach, Penn State assistant Danny Rocco taking over VMI

Rocco is in line to replace Scott Wachenheim, who previously led the Keydets to the best season in program history

VMI's search for its next head coach has wrapped up in just a couple of weeks.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Danny Rocco will be named the Keydets' next head coach.

An analyst the past year at Penn State under James Franklin, Rocco previously has served as head coach at Liberty, Richmond and five seasons at Delaware before parting with the Blue Hens after the 2021 season.

Rocco takes over a Keydets program that enjoyed its best success in school history during the spring 2021 season, winning the Southern Conference title and advancing into the Football Champioship Subdivision Playoffs. 

You May Like

Lee Owens

One of the top coaches in Division II has stepped down

Lee Owens has stepped down after 18 seasons and 137 victories at Ashland University.

By Zach Barnett
Michigan Ohio State

Championship Week - Pick'em

By Scott Roussel
UAB

Trent Dilfer hires Alex Mortensen as UAB offensive coordinator

Mortensen ascends to the coordinator chair after working off the field at Alabama.

By Zach Barnett
darin edwards

Sources: Sacred Heart elevating Edwards to full-time defensive coordinator role

Edwards previously served as the program's defensive line coach

By John Brice
housewright

How Taylor Housewright went from sleeping in closets to being one of college football's top young offensive coordinators

Housewright leads the offense for No. 4 Montana State and the Bobcats' run in the FCS Playoffs

By John Brice
Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule made a secret visit to Lincoln long before taking Nebraska job

With nothing but time on his hands, the future Head Huskier donned a hat and sunglasses and surveyed the land he now rules.

By Zach Barnett
Beau Baldwin

Sources: Cal Poly head coach to be Arizona State offensive coordinator

Beau Baldwin is relinquishing head coaching duties to take an assistant role in the Pac-12.

By Zach Barnett
DeVan

Sources: Charlotte, Poggi poised to add former NFL lineman to 49ers' coaching staff

Kyle DeVan is a former star player at Oregon State with stops at USC, Michigan and Colorado along a decade in coaching

By John Brice