Sources: Former Washington State, Tennessee Titans QB Luke Falk nabs college job

Falk is set to join the staff of Joe Reich -- brother of new Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich

A star career for the late, great Mike Leach helped Luke Falk become an NFL Draft selection just five years ago.

But after injuries and other obstacles derailed his professional career, Falk has transitioned into coaching.

Now, he's landed his first NCAA job.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Falk is joining the Wingate University staff of head coach Joe Reich.

The NCAA Division II Bulldogs are coming off an 11-3 2022 campaign in which they advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA D-II Playoffs.

Falk threw for almost 15,000 yards and 119 touchdowns under Leach at Washington State, becoming a three-year starter for the Cougars and appearing in 42 career games.

That background helped him become a sixth-round pick of the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft. Falk then spent time with the Titans, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets franchises before playing a season in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan RoughRiders.

Joe Reich, whose brother, Frank, played almost 15 seasons in the NFL and was just named the Carolina Panthers' new head coach last week, has guided the Wingate program for two decades.

But it's been recent years that have shown Reich the most success with the Bulldogs; they've won 39 games in their last four full seasons.

