Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Publish date:

Gary Patterson's run at TCU has come to an end

Gary Patterson, one of the longest tenured, and most respected college football coaches in the game is out at TCU, sources tell FootballScoop
Author:

One of college football’s longest-tenured head coaches is on his way out. 

Multiple sources, including within college football in the state of Texas, tell FootballScoop that Gary Patterson is on his way out as head coach at Texas Christian University. 

Multiple reports this evening are sharing the same, with the most recent sharing that it is a mutual parting of ways.

Patterson, who across more than 15 years led the Horned Frogs to unprecedented modern-era success, had been alongside Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz as Power 5’s longest-tenured coaches. But Patterson’s TCU program, which has posted an 11-6 bowl record since he took over the Fort Worth program in 2000, has slumped sharply in recent seasons. 

The Horned Frogs are just 14-16 overall since the start of the 2019 season, a mark that includes a 3-5 ledger two-thirds of the way through the 2021 campaign. TCU has lost five of its last six games after a 2-0 start— a skid that has included now three-straight losses by a combined 52 points to Big 12 Conference foes. Kansas State stymied the Horned Frogs 31-12 on Saturday. 

Over his last 40 games, Patterson is 19-21 and is among the ten highest paid coaches in college football at about $6.1 million annually after building the TCU into what they are today.

TCU has four games left on its regular-season schedule: home tilts against resurgent Baylor as well as league cellar dweller Kansas. The Horned Frogs have road games left at both Oklahoma State and Iowa State. 

Former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill will be stepping in as the interim head coach.

Patterson, a surefire Hall of Famer, has amassed a school-record 181 wins at TCU (qith just 79 losses) in over two decades leading the program and been honored 22 times for various national coach of the year honors.

TCU becomes the seventh FBS head coaching job to come open before the end of the year, joining Georgia Southern, LSU, Texas Tech, UConn, USC, and Washington State. 

UPDATE >> Athletic director Jeremiah Donati shared a statement on Patterson's departure.

This section of the statement is worth noting

"Chancellor (Victor Boschini and I met with Coach Patterson today and mutually agreed that the time has come or a new voice and leadership in our football program. We asked him to continue on as our head coach for the remainder of the season, and take on a different role in 2022, but he believed it was in the team's and TCU's best interests to begin the transition immediately. We respect coach Patterson's perspective and will move forward in that direction."

(Special H/T to John Brice for contributing - big time - to this piece)

Tags
terms:
TCUGary Patterson

You May Like

Jeff Traylor

Jeff Traylor signs massive extension at UTSA

Rather than pursue the Texas Tech opening, Jeff Traylor will remain in San Antonio with a $28 million contract extension.

2 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: A Michigan Statement, a Georgia avalanche, and the Jim Harbaugh Table of Pain

Plus: The crazy BYU-Virginia game, a game-winning kickoff return and why gambling on college football should be illegal.

19 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders updates health after missing second consecutive game

Jackson State's head coach tweeted as statement Saturday after the Tigers' win at rival Mississippi Valley State University.

7 hours ago
sparty

Michigan State's Mel Tucker on historic win: This is for the whole state of Michigan

Making history as Michigan State's first coach to win his first two games against rival Michigan, Mel Tucker says the win is for the whole state and the world.

Oct 30, 2021
loeffler

Scot Loeffler makes history as first coach ejected

Bowling Green's coach got back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the third quarter and was ejected in the Falcons' game at Buffalo

Oct 30, 2021
Deion Sanders Jackson

Sources: Deion Sanders not expected to coach second consecutive Jackson State game

Coach Prime is both recovering from foot surgery last month and also dealing with illness, sources tell FootballScoop.

Oct 29, 2021
Charlie Strong

NCAA suspends Charlie Strong for violations at South Florida

The South Florida football staff set up an intricate system to avoid being caught violating NCAA rules.

Oct 29, 2021
Roger Goodell

Roger Goodell brought in NINE-FIGURE salaries each of the past two years in a bonus heavy contract

Thanks to a salary structure heavy in incentives, Roger Goodell's pay over the last two years has totaled almost $128 million.

Oct 29, 2021