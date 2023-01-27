Sources: Houston targeting new offensive line coach from AAC champion Tulane

After helping Tulane to a record-setting 12-win season that included the American Athletic Conference title and was capped with a dramatic, come-from-behind win against powerhouse USC in the Cotton Bowl, Eman Naghavi could be set for a homecoming of sorts.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Naghavi, who spent the 2022 season as offensive line coach for Willie Fritz's Green Wave program, is the top target to be the new offensive line coach for Dana Holgorsen's Houston program.

Per sources with direct knowledge, a deal between Naghavi and Houston could be reached in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Cougars earlier this week parted ways with Brandon Jones, as first reported by FootballScoop's Zach Barnett.

For Naghavi, the opportunity at Houston is almost a direct homecoming. He's from the suburb of Katy, Texas, and previously spent time on the University of Texas staffs of both Mack Brown and Charlie Strong.

A former star lineman at McNeese State, Naghavi also has logged time at Louisiana-Monroe, where his duties included the offensive line and offensive coordinator responsibilities, as well as a year on staff coaching the offensive line at Georgia State in 2021.

The Cougars, after considerable preseason buzz going into 2022 as a potential underdog-candidate to compete for a College Football Playoff berth, won three of their final four games to finish 8-5.

They are scheduled to open their 2023 season with three Lone Star state foes in the opening month. Houston faces Jeff Traylor's burgeoning UTSA program, has Mike Bloomgren's improved Rice Owls squad and also has a game against Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse Sam Houston.