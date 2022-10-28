Sources: Hugh Freeze, Liberty agree on long-term contract

With his Flames a 2-point try away from an 8-0 start, Liberty moves to lock up Freeze ahead of college football's coaching carousel season.

Hugh Freeze and Liberty have agreed on a new contract covering eight seasons and averaging nearly $5 million per year, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

The news comes as Freeze has Liberty at 7-1 before heading to Arkansas after their current off week. Having lost quarterback Malik Willis to the NFL draft, the Flames are a 2-point conversion at No. 10 Wake Forest away from entering November undefeated.

The contract is a move by Liberty to lock up Freeze before an anticipated opening at Auburn, among other Power 5 positions already opened or expected to open in this coaching cycle. The 53-year-old stands to be a natural candidate for a hypothetical opening on the Plains given his ongoing success at Liberty and his 5-year run at Ole Miss, which culminated with a Sugar Bowl victory and an AP Top 10 ranking in 2015.

The contract is fully guaranteed on Liberty's end, but sources indicate the buyout would not be prohibitive should a Power 5 program come after Freeze.

Freeze is 33-12 in nearly four full seasons at Liberty, complete with a 10-1 record and an AP Top 20 ranking in 2020.

Liberty is set to join Conference USA next fall and will become instant favorites to win the league upon arrival.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.