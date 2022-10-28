Skip to main content

Sources: Hugh Freeze, Liberty agree on long-term contract

With his Flames a 2-point try away from an 8-0 start, Liberty moves to lock up Freeze ahead of college football's coaching carousel season.

Hugh Freeze and Liberty have agreed on a new contract covering eight seasons and averaging nearly $5 million per year, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. 

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

The news comes as Freeze has Liberty at 7-1 before heading to Arkansas after their current off week. Having lost quarterback Malik Willis to the NFL draft, the Flames are a 2-point conversion at No. 10 Wake Forest away from entering November undefeated.

The contract is a move by Liberty to lock up Freeze before an anticipated opening at Auburn, among other Power 5 positions already opened or expected to open in this coaching cycle. The 53-year-old stands to be a natural candidate for a hypothetical opening on the Plains given his ongoing success at Liberty and his 5-year run at Ole Miss, which culminated with a Sugar Bowl victory and an AP Top 10 ranking in 2015.

The contract is fully guaranteed on Liberty's end, but sources indicate the buyout would not be prohibitive should a Power 5 program come after Freeze. 

Freeze is 33-12 in nearly four full seasons at Liberty, complete with a 10-1 record and an AP Top 20 ranking in 2020. 

Liberty is set to join Conference USA next fall and will become instant favorites to win the league upon arrival.

