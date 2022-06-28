Skip to main content

Sources: Indiana set to add key off-field staffer from FCS ranks

Cole Peterson, Youngstown State's director of football operations and player personnel one year removed from graduation, is expected to take a key role on Tom Allen's support staff.

Cole Peterson is expected to join Indiana's staff as assistant director of football operations and assistant to head coach Tom Allen, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Peterson arrives from Youngstown State, where he was the director of football operations and player personnel. The 2021 YSU graduates was one of the youngest DFOs and player personnel directors in Division I, if not the youngest.

Peterson assisted the Penguins' program in a variety of roles during his undergraduate years. He also volunteered with Pitt, UAB and Akron as a student.

Peterson announced his departure from Youngstown State on Twitter Monday night.

Peterson is the son of former Buckeye John Peterson, who left his post as Youngstown State's offensive line coach to become Cincinnati's director of high school relations and NIL earlier this year. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

Tags
terms:
Cole PetersonIndiana

You May Like

big 12

Report: Roc Nation executive expected to be next Big 12 commissioner

Big 12 presidents have reportedly chosen entertainment executive Brett Yormark to lead the conference into the brave new world of college sports.

By Zach Barnett10 hours ago
Missouri helmet

Sources: Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz adding offensive analyst from Notre Dame College

Drinkwitz continues to beef up his Mizzou staff heading into his third season atop the Tigers' program

By John Brice14 hours ago
UAB uniforms

UAB officially names Bryant Vincent interim head coach for 2022 season

AD Mark Ingram also confirmed UAB will conduct a national search after the season.

By Zach Barnett17 hours ago
Supreme Court

Supreme Court rules in favor of high school coach who prayed on field after games

Former Bremerton (Wash.) High School assistant coach Joe Kennedy's postgame ritual became a flashpoint on the intersection of the First Amendment and religious liberty in America.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
USFL

USFL to return in 2023

The re-launched football league is high stepping past the graves of the AAF and the XFL 2.0.

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago
jaden-rashada

Florida Gators' NIL collective fires back at lawyer Caspino for alleged NCAA, state violations

The Gator Collective alleges activities could violate NCAA, state laws in the recruitment of consensus four-star QB and Michael Caspino client Jaden Rashada

By John Brice23 hours ago
Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley, USC make major hire for Trojans' football general manager role

Dave Emerick is heading to USC after 18 years with Mike Leach

By John BriceJun 25, 2022
Billy-Napier-1

Billy Napier pens open letter to Florida fans

The new Florida coach praised his fans' passion while gently reminding them of their responsibility to fund the program's NIL and facilities efforts.

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2022