Sources: Indiana set to add key off-field staffer from FCS ranks

Cole Peterson, Youngstown State's director of football operations and player personnel one year removed from graduation, is expected to take a key role on Tom Allen's support staff.

Cole Peterson is expected to join Indiana's staff as assistant director of football operations and assistant to head coach Tom Allen, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Peterson arrives from Youngstown State, where he was the director of football operations and player personnel. The 2021 YSU graduates was one of the youngest DFOs and player personnel directors in Division I, if not the youngest.

Peterson assisted the Penguins' program in a variety of roles during his undergraduate years. He also volunteered with Pitt, UAB and Akron as a student.

Peterson announced his departure from Youngstown State on Twitter Monday night.

Peterson is the son of former Buckeye John Peterson, who left his post as Youngstown State's offensive line coach to become Cincinnati's director of high school relations and NIL earlier this year.

